Open Society Foundation, the philanthropic organization founded by billionaire George Soros, is investing $220 million in emerging organizations and leaders building power in Black communities across the U.S.



The largest share for the investment, $150 million, will be through a set of five-year grants to Black-led organizations focused on racial equality, the organization announced Monday. Open Society Foundations' President Patrick Gaspard said in a statement: "It is inspiring and powerful to experience this transformational moment in the racial justice movement. We are honored to be able to carry on the vital work of fighting for rights, dignity, and equity for oppressed people the world over started by our founder and chair, George Soros." Some of the organizations receiving the grants are fighting for expanding voting rights, while others are fighting for police reform. Recipients of this set of investments include Black Voters Matter, Circle for Justice Innovations, Repairers of the Breach and the Equal Justice Initiative, according to Open Society Foundations.

This is not the first time Soros has donated to Black Lives Matter. In August 2016 the mysterious "DC Leaks" website posted hacked documents from George Soros's Open Society. The Washington Times accused Soros of giving at least $33 million in one year to the far left groups that emboldened black lives matter activists. During the Ferguson riots a Soros-linked organization MORE (Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment) and OBS (Organization for Black Struggle) advertised for paid protesters in Ferguson. In addition to the five-year grants, Open Society Foundations said