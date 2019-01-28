© CC BY-SA 3.0 / Niccolò Caranti



China's foreign ministry called billionaire philanthropist George Soros's criticism of China and President Xi Jinping "meaningless and not worth refuting". Soros, during Thursday's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, called Xi "the most dangerous opponent of open societies."Sputnik discussed the US financier's attack on China with E. Michael Jones, an American writer, media commentator and editor of Culture Wars magazine.How justified is this criticism of China's president by George Soros?In America we have this expression 'the pot calling the kettle black'. What we have here is George Soros trying to protect us from China, which is great, but who's going to protect us from George Soros?Now for those who speak English and don't understand that phrase, a dog whistle means as soon as you say the [name] George Soros you will be accused of being an anti-Semite. Now we have reached this intolerable situation here largely because of George Soros's "open society program". If this is an open society give us totalitarianism.Absolutely. I was talking to another expert earlier on about George Soros from the UK and I asked him a question about how many UK residents, part of the electorate, actually know who George Soros is and know his name and what he's got to do with in terms of the overall scheme of things? Now we obviously know he's part of the elite set up that drives the whole economic geopolitical situation at the moment, but how many people in America, UK and France know of him and what his motivation is. Obviously it's calling the kettle black, of course we know different. It's very interesting that I'm in Russia and I know about this guy, we talk about him every day, but in England we've got no idea who this guy is, so that tells the story. Do you think Soros made a valid point about the danger of artificial intelligence in undemocratic regimes? I suppose we could all be a bit concerned with artificial intelligence in some form but I suppose we understand this guy's motivation towards that as well?If you're asking me what's the bigger issue here in the United States, well first of all, if you want to talk about China. Why wasn't George Soros talking about the wrecking of America's industrial infrastructure in beginning in the 1980s with the leverage buyouts forcing companies to the wall here with over amounts of debt leading to the destruction of American manufacturing and sending all those jobs to China, that was the beginning of the problem?Let's take a step back here. Why is it such a bad thing from George Soros's point of view? It goes back to the Mackinder thesis, basically. Halford Mackinder is the man who created geopolitics for the British Empire at the beginning of the 20th century.Well you know, it's a little bit late now, you're closing the barn door after the horse is out, there's nothing you can do to stop this now. On top of that, you've got the same system in place over here, we're trying to rectify the system by some type of affecting a better trade balance with China.He's also saying the tech giants also represent a threat to democracy in the USA. What's your view on his positioning against the tech giants? Why is he so anti-tech giants, most of them are from the USA after all?Let's talk about the wave of censorship that's now sweeping through the tech giants. They create, Google, Facebook, YouTube, which is part of Google, they create these forums for discussion that are spectacularly successful. Now we are told it was too successful because now too many people are saying things that the oligarchs don't want to hear, well now they're censoring all this stuff.You have a sense of consciousness now that's spreading around the world, the people aren't happy with oligarchic rule and it's not going to stop by simply shutting down Facebook, it is not the solution, the solution is to maybe listen to the people and do something about crushing debt. Has anybody talked about debt at Davos? No, because they're all creditors.