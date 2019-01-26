is live in:
Puppet Masters
Soros calls for crackdown on Chinese tech companies posing a 'mortal danger to open societies'
RT
Sat, 26 Jan 2019 12:07 UTC
Talking to journalists and executives attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said on Thursday the use of such technologies by the Chinese government is a "mortal danger."
The businessman said that the United States should apply more pressure to Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE, which have been labeled national security threats by some US officials.
"Instead of letting ZTE and Huawei off lightly, [the United States - Ed.] needs to crack down on them," Soros said, adding: "If these companies came to dominate the 5G market, they would present an unacceptable security risk for the rest of the world."
Huawei and ZTE, which make telecommunications equipment and smartphones, have been facing scrutiny in the US lately over their alleged ties to the Chinese government. Both companies have denied accusations that they pose a security threat.
Last year in Davos, Soros warned about the danger posed by major tech companies including Google and Facebook. He said they were monopolies intent on growing ever-more powerful.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Israeli teen charged with manslaughter in stoning attack on Palestinian woman
- Ten facts that counter the lie that Venezuelan President Maduro is 'illegitimate'
- Russian authorities have a 'two-punch plan' to help the Venezuelan people
- Trump's largest donor's sole mission in life is to 'protect the state of Israel'
- The United States has compiled yet another 'axis of evil' list
- Russian lawmakers propose bills that crack down on spread of 'fake news'
- Soros calls for crackdown on Chinese tech companies posing a 'mortal danger to open societies'
- SOTT Focus: 'Origins of Islam' Debate Obscures Modern Reasons For Sunni-Shia Conflict in Muslim World
- Large sinkhole in Maasdijk, the Netherlands: 100 households with less to none tap water
- Do as I say, not as I do: Vegetarian environmental activist tells people to cut meat from diet to save environment while she travels world in private jet
- Venezuela's US-backed coup leader immediately targets state oil company, requests IMF money
- College to teach students and educators how to 'combat toxic masculinity'
- Editorial freedom? UK's 'Independent' partners with Saudi Arabia to expand international media influence
- 'Genetic dice loaded against them': Fat people rolled poor genes, concludes largest-ever study
- Russia to work on keeping INF Treaty even if US withdraws from it
- "Empty European rhetoric": Italian PM slams France & Germany's hypocrisy
- Dam collapse in Brazil leaves 7 dead, 200 missing, floods city with mining waste
- Best of the Web: Trump betrays MAGA over Venezuela
- Key protein in the production of insulin discovered by researchers
- When headgear becomes a bullseye
- Ten facts that counter the lie that Venezuelan President Maduro is 'illegitimate'
- Russian authorities have a 'two-punch plan' to help the Venezuelan people
- Trump's largest donor's sole mission in life is to 'protect the state of Israel'
- The United States has compiled yet another 'axis of evil' list
- Russian lawmakers propose bills that crack down on spread of 'fake news'
- Soros calls for crackdown on Chinese tech companies posing a 'mortal danger to open societies'
- SOTT Focus: 'Origins of Islam' Debate Obscures Modern Reasons For Sunni-Shia Conflict in Muslim World
- Venezuela's US-backed coup leader immediately targets state oil company, requests IMF money
- Editorial freedom? UK's 'Independent' partners with Saudi Arabia to expand international media influence
- Russia to work on keeping INF Treaty even if US withdraws from it
- "Empty European rhetoric": Italian PM slams France & Germany's hypocrisy
- Best of the Web: Trump betrays MAGA over Venezuela
- Roger Stone indicted and arrested by FBI in connection with Russiagate investigation
- Greek MPs back Macedonia name-change deal in narrow vote amid repeated protests
- Russian Foreign Ministry warns that US plans for space wars are real
- Morgan Stanley CEO: Saudi Ritz-Carlton purge 'creative and efficient'
- Act of gangsterism against Venezuela: Trump, Pence, Pompeo star in the Pirates of the Caribbean
- Washington orchestrates coup in Venezuela, incites civil war, in name of 'democracy'
- 2 US warships sail through Taiwan Strait, again, further straining relations with China
- SOTT Focus: Syria, Then and Now: Liberated of Western-backed Terrorism
- Israeli teen charged with manslaughter in stoning attack on Palestinian woman
- Do as I say, not as I do: Vegetarian environmental activist tells people to cut meat from diet to save environment while she travels world in private jet
- College to teach students and educators how to 'combat toxic masculinity'
- When headgear becomes a bullseye
- Mexico: US to return 20 migrants daily in new asylum plan
- 150 Palestinians injured during Israeli raid of military prison - Ramallah
- 'How many people just disappear?' Iranian journalist Marzieh Hashemi recalls arrest & questioning by FBI
- St. Louis police officer killed by colleague who 'mishandled' gun
- Society gone to hell: Porn star renounces her children to set up a satanic cult
- 'Capitalism is not immoral - it's amoral, ' Bono tells Davos audience
- HALF of Facebook accounts are fake, says Zuckerberg's Harvard classmate
- Deputy once hailed as a hero now charged with excessive force
- German man sues town for discrimination over 'Only for Women' parking spaces
- Suspect in 4 Nevada murders accused of selling victims' jewelry
- Jewish stones are better than Palestinian ones, apparently
- Deal of a lifetime: Charlatan Israeli sex convict rabbi says he can revive the dead, for only $5k
- Common sense: Council of Europe calls for Muslims to legally register their Sharia marriages
- Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Frankfurt train station
- Jewish family removed from American Airlines flight for 'body odor' accuse carrier of religious discrimination
- Toxic femininity: 'Badass' US women demand right to torture and kill for Empire... just like men
- Inquiry: Who or what brought down Dag Hammarskjöld
- Rare photos: European refugee camps in Syria during height of WWII
- Could mysterious death of Alexander the Great be explained by an infection?
- ANOTHER one! Skeleton with elongated 'alien' skull discovered in southern Russia
- The British roots of the deep state and how its round table infiltrated America with the 'The Integrity Initiative'
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland - UPDATE
- Million $ treasure trove unearthed: Items owned by disgraced Russian princeling found in Uzbekistan
- Memos reveal: Israel began nuclear weapons program without telling government or Knesset
- DNA computational analysis identifies an unknown human ancestor
- Where the books weren't burned: Baghdad's ancient library preserved in the chaos of war
- Russia's Paradise Lost: How National Geographic saw Crimea, before the coup
- An ancient relative of humans shows a surprisingly modern trait
- "Incredibly rare" prehistoric forest found in UK's Western Isles
- Fossilized teeth reveal unknown prehistoric human relatives
- After Israel slaughtered Gaza during 'Cast Lead', Obama admin met with Israeli generals to counteract damning Goldstone Report and get Israel's story out
- Weevil in earthenware shed light on Jomon rituals
- Tending the dying in the 19th century
- As Xenophon saw it: Leadership, horsemanship and Socrates dancing
- 700,000 years old skull discovered in Greek cave in 1959 shatters Out of Africa theory
- Easter Island statues may have been built near sources of fresh water
- Key protein in the production of insulin discovered by researchers
- Using lasers to transmit audible messages to specific people
- Unintelligent? Plants can both 'smell' and 'hear'
- Planetary collision that formed the moon made life possible on Earth
- Freak wave recreated in laboratory mirrors famous Hokusai's 'Great Wave'
- Earthquakes make gold veins in an instant
- Undiscovered tiny capillaries may exist inside bones
- Declassified UFO docs reveal Pentagon's tech wishlist: Warp drives, invisibility cloaks, manipulating extra dimensions and more
- Mars and the mysterious streaks that continue to puzzle scientists
- Europe's plans to mine the moon could spark a new space race
- Deep quakes reveal that magma is moving beneath an ancient German volcano
- Mystery orbits in solar system outermost reaches, not caused by 'Planet Nine'
- Discovery South Africa: Fossils reveal the 'missing link' in human evolution
- How our brains distinguish between self-touch and touch by others
- Plants sense passing bees and respond by producing sweeter nectar
- Remains of tiny, strange creatures discovered in 'lost' Antarctic lake
- Another blow to 'junk' DNA theory: Global function found for introns in budding yeast
- Saturn acquired its rings relatively recently shows new data from NASA's Cassini
- Eugene Wigner's scientific treason: The connection between physics and math is a miracle
- Scientists want to use CRISPR to make one spicy tomato
- Large sinkhole in Maasdijk, the Netherlands: 100 households with less to none tap water
- Dam collapse in Brazil leaves 7 dead, 200 missing, floods city with mining waste
- Spectacular auroras seen over Tromsø, Norway
- Deadly floods in Asturias, Spain
- 135-yr-old snowfall record broken in New York
- Draining the swamp? Sinkhole near the White House will keep streets closed for up to a week for repairs
- Massive sinkhole opens La Habra, California
- Stunning moon halo strikes gazers in Budapest, Hungary
- Signs and Portents: Mutant goat born with two heads and four eyes caught on camera in China
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed blue-tongue lizard handed to reptile park in Australia
- Ice Age Farmer Report: NEW STUDY: "Rethink" global warming - Shrinkflation rampant
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Power prices spike up 4X - Coldest in a century across Canada
- Powerful tornado hits Turkey's Antalya leaving two dead
- Arctic air leads to sun dogs in western Michigan
- Sun dog lights up skies in Caledon, Ontario during extreme cold
- Heavy snow hits the Pyrenees - up to 70cm ( 27 inches) of snow in 24 hours
- Australian heatwave - Forgotten history
- 6 miners dead, 1 missing in Agusan Norte landslide, Philippines
- Tropical storm brings torrential rain to parts of Mozambique
- Dead birds found scattered along road in Blue Springs, Missouri
- Mysterious 'earth-shaking sound' rocks southeastern Kentucky
- Meteor fireball seen flying over eastern Texas
- Best of the Web: Astronomical odds? Meteor strikes moon during 'Super Wolf Blood Moon' eclipse
- 'Rattled my whole trailer': Mysterious boom heard, felt in Delta, Colorado
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Shetland, Scotland
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- 'Genetic dice loaded against them': Fat people rolled poor genes, concludes largest-ever study
- Holy schmeat! Beyond Meat has plans to make plant-based bacon and steak
- Pharma's latest coup: New 6-in-1 combo vaccine approved
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The World's a Swole Hole: The Ever Expanding Epidemic of Obesity
- How super is your poo? The search for 'super poo donors' for fecal transplants
- Should you take probiotics if you need to take antibiotics?
- France becomes first country in Europe to ban all five pesticides killing bees
- The 'dream team' for the cold and flu season
- NY Times editorial on vaccines is a pseudoscientific mess!
- EAT-Lancet's plant-based planet: 10 things you need to know
- Mitochondria play an unexpected role in killing bacteria
- Costco is pulling Roundup from their stores and will no longer sell the carcinogen
- Brain hacking: Heavy use of wireless devices changes brain structure in children
- The high cost of hormone-disrupting chemicals
- Food and Chemical Toxicology Journal: MiRNAs from GMO foods could affect gene expression patterns in humans
- Ebola "popping up unexpectedly and proving impossible to control"
- It's the brain-altering drugs stupid: Opioids, SSRIs, anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines & suicidality
- Qi Gong: What is it?
- Experimental "vaccine" for celiac disease in the works
- WHO says vaccine hesitancy ranks with Ebola and HIV as global threats
- The new APA guidelines: A symbolic castration of men?
- The 'silent treatment' is a sign of an unhealthy relationship
- Is DNA to blame? - Should killers with a violence gene get lighter sentences?
- Yes, the rich and famous actually are quite narcissistic
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
Quote of the Day
We had no claim on Mexico. Texas had no claim beyond the Nueces River, and yet we pushed on to the Rio Grande and crossed it. I am always ashamed of my country when I think of that invasion.
Recent Comments
In a battle, the one who controls the air-space, controls also the land-troops. Thus: The one who controls the space, controls the air.
To start with one human right: The Ownership, we can say that the owner is free to give the names to his properties. Here it is the question of...
You are correct in the fact that trump isn't skilled in the art of double speak like typical politicians which many find refreshing. I want...
So the advice to men is: “Be the best version of a woman you can be.” Why should anyone be surprised by this when the advice to women for the past...
Well, this upstart will either succeed, or fail. Failure will put the US sponsored opposition out of the running for a long time. So, this is...
Comment: MarketWatch reports more on Soros' comments: China has since responded by saying that Soros' comments are a 'a gross distortion not even worthy of a rebuttal.':