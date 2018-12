"The opposition, in a hopeless position, made clowns of themselves in Parliament, acting aggressively and colluding with the Soros organizations that organized violent street protests," Fidesz said in a statement. "The point of the labor code amendment is to ensure that those who want to work and earn more don't face bureaucratic obstacles."

After police arrested dozens of demonstrators who tried to storm the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest earlier this week, the country's ruling Fidesz Party has blamed socialist lawmakers and liberal billionaire George Soros - whose "Open Society Foundation" was recently driven out of the country by a series of laws penalizing foreign interlopers in Hungarian politics -Since the laws passed Parliament on Tuesday despite opposition lawmakers' attempts to stymie the vote with harassment tactics (one lawmaker even blocked the speaker's podium in an attempt to stop the vote),Some of the protesters have even put on masks despite organizers of the demonstration asking participants not to cover their face.According to News Wars , Socialist Party leader Bertalan Toth is facing fines after trolling Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the floor of parliament. Toth told reporters that he organized the protest action.The more controversial of the two laws passed has been nicknamed the "Slave Law" by those who oppose it. It allows employers to circumvent unions and make deals with employees to work up to 400 hours of overtime a year. Another law created a new federal court to handle cases related to business and employment.Judges on that court will be selected by the country's Justice Minister, which has elicited criticism that Fidesz is trying to subvert the country's justice system to cement its "authoritarian" rule. However,