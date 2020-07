© Gateway Pundit

© Gateway Pundit

© Gateway Pundit

© Gateway Pundit

© Gateway Pundit

© Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP



Far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States for several years now. Several of his candidates are already in office creating havoc. In St. Louis City George Soros was Kim Gardner's biggest donor in her race for Circuit Attorney. Soros funded PAC even released an ad in support of this far left and unqualified nutcase.is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she was hired. And this is a Democrat dominated office!In August 2018 Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her "exclusion list."Kim Gardner dropped the case against a suspect who shot another man in a traffic dispute in broad daylight.Kim Gardner released all rioters and looters from jail without charges in the recent St. Louis Black Lives Matter riots.Kim Gardner was even caught on video lying about being harassed during a traffic stop!Kim Gardner withheld evidence in the hoax attack on Governor Eric Greitens that got him removed from office.And last night Kim Gardner issued a search warrant to harass the St. Louis couple who defended their home on a private street from hundreds of far left activists.In January Kim Gardner filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against several St. Louis City officials accusing them of of a racist conspiracy to force her from office.