"It shouldn't surprise anyone that pressure groups funded by George Soros are litigating to keep U.S. ports-of-entry wide open to terrorists and other people who hate America,"

"Soros has said he wants to bring America down. Flooding the country with Muslim aliens who won't assimilate is one way to do that."

More than a dozen lawsuits and counting have been filed against President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily blocks visas from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen. Looking beyond the handful of emotional personal stories that are gaining the media's sympathy, there is a more predictable political power dynamic at play.The Democratic AGs also said, "Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth," a curious statement from the party that targeted the Little Sisters of the Poor.Last August, George Soros' son, Alex Soros, posted a picture of himself with Schneiderman on Instagram, and wrote, "Great to meet with #newyork attorney general @ericschneiderman who recognized that @realdonaldtrump was a fraud way before many and has courageously taken him on!"Schneiderman, as well as Democratic attorneys general in Virginia and Massachusetts, intervened in existing lawsuits.The lawsuit convinced a federal judge of the state's standing on the claim the order is "separating Washington families, harming thousands of Washington residents, damaging Washington's economy, hurting Washington-based companies and undermining Washington's sovereign interest in remaining a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees."Outside of the politicians, Soros' Open Society Foundations, which advocates for open borders, is financing several advocacy groups that initiated litigation against the order.which has been involved in litigation, according to the CRC; and $621,000 to the Urban Justice Center, which has an appendage known as the International Refugee Assistance Project that has jumped into the lawsuits, according to the CRC.Matthew Vadum, senior vice president of the CRC, told LifeZette.ABC News reported the American Immigration Council, the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, and the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers GuildRepublican attorneys general and conservative groups challenged the Obama administration's executive actions. But as the media plays up emotional stories, no one should try to divorce politics from these legal maneuvers.