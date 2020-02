© PAC



Hoping for justice?Kim Gardner, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, whose campaign was funded by George Soros will be deposed by Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody. This comes after the news that St. Louis Police officers caught Gardner in a major lie about her traffic stop in December.Gardner said she was harassed for 15 minutes by St. Louis police. But a video proved she was lying. The police only pulled her over for 6 minutes. Kim Gardner also allegedly lied about the date of the traffic stop.Sources indicate that Kim Gardner will likely plead the Fifth this week when she is questioned about herGardner will also be asked about her communications with, who played the role of Adam Schiff in the takedown of Greitens.Back in 2018 St. Louis Circuit AttorneyAfter dragging his name through the mud and making the Greitens' family rack up millions of dollars in legal bills, Gardner dropped the case when she herself was going to be called to testify.a Fox News Contributor,for failing to turn over records pertaining to her communications with Soros' associates, convicted felons, journalists, lobbyists, and politicians.Barnes served as chairman of the Missouri House committee that was formed to investigate Greitens after Gardner made her false charges.Just as Adam Schiff is found to have been working with the Ukraine whistleblower,The Barnes' Committee held secret hearings and did not allow Greitens' lawyers to attend or to question witnesses.At one of these secret hearings on March 9, 2018, Barnes became aware of cash payments made to witnesses who made accusations against Governor Greitens.Curiously, Barnes never required Faughn to answer where the money came from. The Barnes Committee never subpoenaed any of Faughn's financial records or the records of the witnesses who received the cash payments.The Special Prosecutor may ask Kim Gardner about why she and Jay Barnes both chose not to investigate the cash payments to witnesses.The charges against Tisaby include six counts of felony perjury and one felony count of evidence tampering.One of the felony counts against Tisaby is related to his alleged lying about a videotape of an interview that he falsely claimed malfunctioned. The videotape was hidden for months. Both Gardner and Tisaby lied about the videotape.Gardner's team finally admitted that they had the tape and released it on the same night, April 11, 2018, that the Barnes Committee released a report containing more accusations against Greitens. Gardner is likely to be asked about why she lied about the videotape and also about the timing of its release with the Barnes report.Gardner's office does not dispute that she has records of her communications with Barnes. She has, however, refused to turn over such records.Jay Barnes currently works as a lawyer for the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm.Barnes has not yet been deposed in the case. Gardner due to be deposed by Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody on January 24th.