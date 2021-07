© Screenshot/Law Enforcement Today



"Clearly there is a problem with her internal management system that needs a quick fix, someway, somehow. But it is inexcusable that you would have three continuances, three times that she doesn't show up for a murder case."

"Some of those were career prosecutors and they had spent their lives prosecuting murder cases, they leave the office, you replace those with younger inexperienced lawyers. The inexperience of that particular individual is going to be a problem with getting a conviction."

"I don't know what the problem is with people leaving that office, career prosecutors. So you've got to fix it with competent people coming in to replace the people that left. Don't know how she's going to do that."

Murder charges against an accused killer were dropped by a St. Louis judge on July 14 after a prosecutor from St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office failed to show.according to Fox 2 Fox 2 's legal expert Attorney Chet Pleban said that using an attorney away on maternity leave may have been a tactic to postpone having to try that case:according to Fox 2 Judge Jason Sengheiser dropped the murder charges against defendant Brandon Campbell because he has the right to a speedy triaPleban said:Gardner stands accused of dereliction of duty by the local police force who've had issues with thethe Washington Examiner reported The Missouri Supreme Court intended to uphold a ruling that barred Gardner from being involved with the case against the firearms-brandishing McCloskeys.The reasoning for the decision stemmed from the fact thatThe appellate argument was over whether or not Gardner was responding to critics or she took a particular stake in the public eye.Gardner is the first black woman to be elected St. Louis's circuit attorney. She campaigned on progressive changes and did flashy interviews on 60 Minutes and Nightline.