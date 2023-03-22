© Getty Images



"I've seen rumors swirl, I have not seen any facts yet, and so I don't know what's going to happen. But I do know this. The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, and so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety."

"And so you're talking about this situation with, and like, I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair — I just I can't speak to that. But what I can speak to is that if you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction, and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush-money payments, you know, that's an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office. And I think that that's fundamentally wrong. "Soros-funded prosecutors" may carry out "a high-profile politicized prosecution, and that's bad.



"But the real victims are ordinary New Yorkers, ordinary Americans and all these different jurisdictions that they get victimized every day because of the reckless political agenda that the Soros DAs bring to their job. They ignore crime and they empower criminals, and that hurts people, hurts a lot of people every single day."

"These Soros district attorneys are a menace to society. And I'm just glad that I'm the only governor in the country that's actually removed one from office during my tenure."

"We are not involved in this and won't be involved in this. I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA. He's trying to do a political spectacle. He's trying to virtue signal for his base. I've got real issues I got to deal with here in the state of Florida."

"I've got to spend my time on issues that actually matter to people. I can't spend my time worrying about things of that nature."

"Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he's unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are 'underage' (or possibly a man!)."

The potential charges against Trump stem from the $130,000 hush-money payment that then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorneys office for the Southern District of New York even as Cohen implicated him as part of his plea deal. In 2022, during Bragg's first year as Manhattan's top prosecutor, He campaigned on criminal justice reform and sent The move came at a time when crimes were up 27.6% in New York City, Fox News Digital previously reported. Bragg declined to prosecute 35% more felony cases than in 2019. Warren had pledged not to bring charges against anyone who violates state abortion restrictions or bans on gender-transition procedures for minors. Trump, on Monday afternoon, responded to DeSantis on his TRUTH Social. DeSantis' team declined to comment on the former president's post.