"There is no more dire threat to the American way of life than the corruption and weaponization of our justice system. And it's happening all around us. If we cannot restore the fair and impartial rule of law, we will not be a free country.Trump stated:
"As president, it will be my personal mission to restore the scales of justice in America. We want fairness and equality under the law. And to that end, I will appoint US attorneys who will be the polar opposite of the Soros district attorneys and others that are being appointed throughout the United States. Very unfair to our population, very unfair to our country.
"These 100 attorneys would be the most ferocious legal warriors against crime and communist corruption that this country has ever seen. As we completely overhaul the Federal Department of Justice and FBi, we will also launch sweeping civil rights investigations into Marxist local district attorneys. And that's what we have, they're Marxist in many cases. By refusing to charge countless crimes, the Soros prosecutors appear to be engaging in selective enforcement based on illegal radical discrimination."In cities across the nation, Trump said that the district attorney's offices should face "federal subpoenas of their staff, their emails, and their records to determine whether they have blatantly violated federal civil rights law."
Trump noted that as a part of this effort, there should be a federal inquiry into the Texas prosecutor who charged Army Sgt. Daniel Perry with murder "for defending himself against a threat by a heavily armed member of a radical left mob.
Trump said he would also order the Department of Justice to establish a task force on protecting the right to self-defense nationwide.
"In addition, we will have a complete investigation into the use of police state tactics by federal authorities to arrest conservatives and Christians. We will find out who ordered it and we will hold them totally accountable.Among these Soros-funded district attorneys is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
"There is much more that we must to, we have to confront this radicalized law in schools... we have to reform the far-left bar associations and stop the purge of conservative lawyers from major law firms.
"I will do whatever it takes to save our legal system, among the greatest achievements of Western civilization, from the Marxist barbarians who seek to destroy it, and we will do that we will save it."
Bragg received money from the Color of Change PAC, to which Soros donated $1 million just days after the PAC announced its support of Bragg in 2021. In the same year, the Soros-funded Open Society Policy Center donated $7 million to the group's separate 501(c)(4) arm.
