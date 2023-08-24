Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk intends to launch a high-stake legal action against billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros-funded NGOs.
What Happened: On Wednesday, Musk, who acquired Twitter, now rebranded as X, made this announcement in response to a user Michael Shellenberger's post on the platform.
Shellenberger said that Soros-funded NGOs had been deliberately spreading false information about increasing "hate incidents" to advocate for stricter limitations on free expression, along with a screenshot of a report published by Public and written by Irish journalist Ben Scallan.
Replying to him, the tech billionaire announced, "X will be filing legal action to stop this. Can't wait for discovery to start!"
The article in question alleged that NGOs supported by Soros's Open Society Foundations promote a "censorship agenda" in Ireland and Scotland, including police searches of private residences and personal devices.
While the report does not explicitly identify which Soros-funded NGOs are involved in this alleged censorship campaign, it raises questions about the accuracy of hate crime reporting.
It also indicated that increased reported incidents may not necessarily signify a genuine rise in hate crimes, pointing to the low threshold for classifying an act as a hate offense, which often requires minimal evidence beyond an individual's claim.
The Open Society Foundations, established by the Soros family, annually dedicates around $1.5 billion to champion various causes, encompassing global initiatives to uphold human rights and advance democratic principles.
Why It's Important: In May earlier this year, Musk compared Soros to Marvel Comics' antagonist Magneto.
When an X user drew a parallel between Soros and Magneto as a Holocaust survivor, saying that despite good intentions, the billionaire investor faces constant criticism, Musk said, "You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity."
In February, Soros Fund Management divested its entire holdings in Musk-led Twitter.
Ananya Gairola is a Benzinga Staff Writer
Comment: Good luck to Musk. He is probably the only individual on the planet with the resources to take on this particular demon.