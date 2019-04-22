politicos argentinos,open society,soros
A "nonpartisan" organization in DC that has been inundating President Donald Trump with lawsuits received $1.35 million dollars from liberal billionaire George Soros.

According to a new report from the Free Beacon, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the "nonpartisan" organization, also shares employees with Media Matters for America, an organization that was founded by Democratic operative and Clinton loyalist David Brock.

"Soros's donations to CREW came from two entities in his Open Society Foundations network including $1,250,000 from the Foundation to Promote Open Society and $100,000 from the Open Society Policy Center, according to a review of his groups' most recent tax forms covering the 2017 fiscal year that were provided by Soros's spokesperson," the Free Beacon reports.

CREW has been involved with multiple lawsuits and legal complaints against the president and multiple other Republicans. While people from the organization regularly appear on cable news, the Free Beacon notes that their liberal mission is rarely explained.

"CREW's most recent tax forms, which were provided by the organization, show that the group more than quadrupled its contributions from $1,853,672 in 2016 to $7,773,524 in 2017," the report continues.

Additionally, the outlet obtained an internal memo that explained how CREW would focus on hitting Trump with "'a steady flow of damaging information, new revelations, and an inability to avoid conflicts issues,' forcing the Trump administration to defend 'illegal conduct in court,' reducing the influence of powerful industries and interest groups, and making dark money a political liability in key states."

The memo also bragged about CREW being able to place stories in the Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal by partnering with "top reporters."

Brock was personally on the board of CREW until 2016, but stepped down so that the organization would appear to be less partisan.