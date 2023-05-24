WEF Bloodletting

Talk to the Hand

No, I Said, "Tucker!"

the media was openly simping for the regime, torching what remained of its credibility to announce to the world they have joined that team against us.

When the media openly asks how they can help ... we have crossed into new territory. Why?



Because it's never been that way before. Yes, we knew the media were court stenographers, people like myself and Kit {Knightly at Off Guardian} have known this for more than a decade. But to openly torch what's left of their credibility to support disinformation to keep the administration's secrets is something very very new.



This wasn't some double-secret 12-D chess maneuver by hyper-competent game players. This was far more what it looked like on the surface, a sphincter-clenching moment of raw panic from people whose lies were outed in pure damage control mode.

And Then the Lights Came On...

... build another Mar-a-Lago in their heads living TV-ad free for months with "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" the only choice on the in-house cable feed.



https://tomluongo.me/2016/10/06/hillary-authenticity-gap