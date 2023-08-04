The way that activists like Dr. Gallagher talk about "transgender kids'' is similar to how one may talk about racial groups, sexual orientation, populations defined by immutable characteristics, using both quantitative and qualitative data in order to measure characteristics in these populations. "Transgender" does not work the same way. Since gender is socially constructed, the way it manifests in our culture is completely dependent on the way that society views gender norms. Unlike the gay/lesbian population, which is measurable and cross-culturally remains consistent over time, gender-diverse populations manifest based on the sociocultural norms that change over time. It is impossible to define a group of people based on a philosophical belief that has no basis in material reality. Similar to being straight, being LGB is something that you are. "Trans" is something that you do, whether that entails pursuing medical intervention or simply going off of self-identification. Two people may undergo medical interventions for completely unrelated reasons and barely have anything in common. A middle-aged male who pursues this treatment due to autogynephilic transvestism has a completely different reality and experience than a teenage girl on the autism spectrum who is unsure of their identity. In Iran, gay men are forced to undergo these procedures as a way to "convert" them, turning gay men into a transsexually-constructed medical victims, whose culture could not stand the fact that some men are more feminine and not interested in women. What we refer to as "transgender" takes different forms depending on societal context - it is currently being forced upon children. In actuality, "transgender" is a sociopolitical/ideological term that is attributed to various groups of people, based on the notion that their biological sex is irrelevant to their human existence. This creates a lot of confusion, especially when it comes to children. Perhaps the first mistake was turning a clinically-defined population into an identity group in the first place.
Because of the way gender and gender roles operate, the "transgender" demographic is bound to change over time. Transgenderism in 2023 is nothing like it was back in the 1990s or 2000s. We have seen a recent, intense change in the types of people who seek hormones and surgeries. In just a few years, a clinical population of mostly adult males has switched to being mostly young females. There has been a recent 5,337% rise in adolescent girls identifying as trans over the last decade. Over the past three years, 1,130 procedures have been done on minors, nearly 800 of them being chest surgeries.
New York Times, most of her patients are found through TikTok. There is evidence that she has surgically operated on thirteen-year-olds. Gender dysphoria causes a lot of discomfort and must be handled properly, with the patients' health in mind. But her advertising method makes the whole process seem like a simple cosmetic procedure. She even advertises that nonbinary patients can have top surgery without re-attaching the nipples, in order to give a more "ambiguous look," depending on how they want the results to appear. If these procedures are life-saving and medically necessary, then why is aesthetic and outward appearance being prioritized over the patients' health?
Plume, which only require a virtual appointment and a $150.00 payment. A professional who actually cares about the health and well-being of gender dysphoric youth should probably consider the ramifications of such negligence. In 2017, Gallagher co-authored a study about online "gender confirmation resources," which encouraged institutions to put out information about these procedures using simpler language so that a sixth grader could understand it:
Increasing transgender health care coverage has resulted in easier access to gender confirmation surgery. Patients considering surgery consistently access medical information online to improve knowledge regarding surgical options, complications, recovery, and life after transitioning. As a result, national health institutes recommend that patient educational materials be written at a sixth-grade-reading level. The purpose of this study is to assess the complexity of online gender confirmation surgery information.
videos like Gallagher's, claiming that this content might be grooming children into a psychic epidemic without proper understanding of how medicalization will affect their bodies for the rest of their lives. The "trans kid" phenomenon is not healthcare and stories like this are just the tip of the iceberg. It stems from a dangerous, sadistic, and abusive belief system that is fueling a health crisis, prioritizing profit and indoctrination over the physical and psychosocial well-being of boys and girls. We are going to keep exposing the truth until this issue is properly dealt with and everybody is held accountable.
