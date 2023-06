The climate change boondoggle acts as a mechanism for all kinds of social, economic and political changes that could greatly diminish the freedom and financial survival of the average person.China alone accounts for around 32% of all global carbon emissions , with the US accounting for only 14% and the EU accounting for around 8%. Yet, think-tanks like the World Economic Forum and globalist havens like the UN are hyperfocused on the US and Europe while China does as it pleases.Why? Perhaps because the Chinese population is already well under control and there is no need to use climate fear as a weapon to subdue them? In any case,Even the evidence of correlation is highly suspect. And, if you ask any climate alarmist where there is proof of the "climate crisis" they always rant about, they will predictably point to normal weather events (or wildfires) which have been common since human records started.The white paper, titled 'Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility' establishes various guidelines for shifting the majority of the human population over to mass transportation within compact "smart cities."- Currently, 45% of the world lives in rural areas, requiring another 15% of the population to be forced into cities in the next couple decades. Not only that, but 2nd and 3rd tier cities would have to be combined into single homogenized networks. In other words, megacities.Also keep in mind that the UN also wants net zero carbon emissions by 2050 , which means no more gas powered vehicles in the next 25 years.To summarize, transportation reduction is an extension of something called Shared, Electric and Automated Mobility (SEAM) Governance Framework , as well as net zero urban planning initiatives. By taking away people's cars, this forces the populace into smaller and smaller areas where mass transportation is available.China has been acting as a beta test country for these measures, with the some of the largest smart city designs and surveillance grids in the world.Once we examine net zero projects as a whole entity instead of just the pieces and parts, it becomes clear that these plans have nothing to do with saving the environment and the planet and everything to do with centralization of power.