Prison officers have been ordered to stop calling criminals 'convicts' on the grounds it is 'offensive'.Civil servants at the Prison Service headquarters have also instructed warders to drop the phrase 'ex-con' for former prisoners - and refer to them asThe edict has left staff shaking their heads - at a time when jails are suffering from record overcrowding and their colleagues are leaving in droves.Mark Fairhurst told the Mail: 'I received a letter saying some people found the word 'convict' offensive and that we should not use that term.'The letter from the employee relations department of HM Prison and Probation Service said the terms 'prisoner' and 'offender' should be used instead.Another prisons source said:Tory MP Craig Mackinlay described the Prison Service's latest intervention as 'nonsense'.'However you refer to them - convicts, offenders or prisoners - these are people who find themselves in prison for serious offences against their victims and the community at large,' he said.Last year, the Prison Service published guidance on how inmates should be described.It was issued after the then Justice Secretary, Sir Robert Buckland, expressed his frustration at the Prison Service referring to inmates as 'residents'.A source close to Sir Robert said at the time: 'This isn't the first time we've found this kind of drivel circulating around civil servants at the department.James Daly MP, a Conservative member of the Commons' justice select committee, said: 'The Prison Service have other priorities to concentrate on - and shouldn't be fiddling with language that has been in existence for years and years.'It is troubling that civil servants are obsessed with constant interference with things like terminology.But Mark Leech, a reformed armed robber and editor of the Prisons Handbook, said he agreed with the change in terminology.He said: 'Of course they shouldn't be called 'convicts' - that's the language of 200 years ago.'Today our prisons are designed to reduce reoffending by treating prisoners with decency and respect - not by demeaning and disparaging them with titles that have no place in a modern prison system.'The disclosure came after POA boss Mr Fairhurst raised a series of concerns about the state of Britain's prisons during the organisation's annual conference in Eastbourne.He called on members to pull out of voluntary duties and to refuse overtime.The chairman added that dangerous offenders are being wrongly allocated to open jails in a bid to free up space in higher-security prisons, as jails try to cope with record numbers of inmates in England and Wales.Earlier today, a Prison Service spokesman said: 'We have set clear and robust guidance on language to be used by staff, and have clamped down on inappropriate deviations from this.Currently, around 17 per cent of the 84,800 prisoners in England and Wales are on remand.The word 'convict' derives from the Latin 'convincere', which means to refute or overcome in argument.