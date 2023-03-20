'Oxfam cannot safeguard women and children if they can't communicate clearly who women and children are.'

Oxfam came under fire last night for issuing a bizarre 'inclusive' language guide to staff.Workers were told 'parent' is often preferable to 'mother' or 'father', terms such as 'feminine hygiene' should be dropped, and 'people who become pregnant' should be used instead of 'expectant mothers'.Tory former minister Robert Buckland said: 'Most people will find this particular use of valuable time and resources by Oxfam totally bizarre. It would do them well to remember the old adage that actions speak louder than words.'The official advice from the charity - founded in Oxford in 1942 to relieve famine worldwide - attempts to revolutionise its staff's language across a wide range of fields.Oxfam said in a statement yesterday: 'This guide is not prescriptive but helps authors communicate in a way that is respectful to the diverse range of people with which we work.Readers are told 'these guidelines are not set rules and should not be viewed as restrictions'. However the guide launches into long lists of problematic words and phrases beside a large cross and, in capitals, 'WE AVOID'.'Parent' and 'parenthood' get the Oxfam tick of approval but the document says staff should shy away from 'mother' or 'father' in order to 'avoid assuming the adoption of gendered roles by transgender parents'.The guide does, however, allow that 'if individual parents have a preference for a role name' such as mother or father, staff should 'respect their choice'.Maya Forstater, who founded pressure group Sex Matters, accused Oxfam of abolishing the word mother.Lee Monks, of the Plain English Campaign, said: 'Oxfam themselves say, by way of announcing their new guide, that words matter. It seems that what they mean isNigel Mills, Tory MP for Amber Valley, added: 'It's as though Oxfam are trying to take the word 'woman' out of the dictionary - it's nonsense.'Tory MP Sir John Hayes, leader of the Common Sense Group, added: 'Instead of wasting a lot of time with a 92-page document telling people what and how to think, Oxfam should rely on the intuitive common sense of its staff.'Oxfam's updated language guide to staff is peppered with suggested Do's, Don'ts and the potential pitfalls of any faux pas. Here are some examples of what Oxfam says should not be used, the reasons why, and what should be used instead:Avoid: Mother or father (avoid assuming the adoption of gendered roles by trans-gender parents)Why: In patriarchal culture, social norms around gender result in designated roles for parents that reflect expectations of that gender. Some transgender and non-binary people may identify with these roles. However, some may prefer to use other names to designate parenthoodInstead: Parent, parenthoodAvoid: Sanitary products, feminine hygieneWhy:Instead: Menstrual products, period productsAvoid: Women and children, ladiesWhy: 'Women and children' reaffirms the patriarchal view that women are as helpless as children, neglecting women's actual and potential roles. It wrongly suggests that men are not in need of protection and that women have no agency or capacity to act. Use phrases that do not categorise women and children in the same group, and (depending on the context) be specific about who you are talking about. Where appropriate, acknowledge that men are or can be victims as well (particularly in situations of war)Instead: Women, men, girls, boysAvoid: VAWG (Violence against women and girls)Why: It may be better to avoid using VAWG where possible because reducing the problem to an acronym can be considered to be trivialising a serious and traumatic issueInstead: Sexual violence, violence against women and girls, gender-based violenceAvoid: LGBT, LGBTQIX, homosexuality, gay and lesbian (if used alone to refer to the whole LGBTQIA+ community)Why: There are various versions of this acronym that include different letters to represent different groups. It is important to note that some people consider the + (to indicate others not explicitly covered in this acronym) to be insufficient.Instead: LGBTQIA+Avoid: MankindWhy: Mankind has an inherent association with malenessInstead: Human beings, humankindAvoid: Attitudes, behavioursWhy: It is important that when we are referring to collective belief systems we do not confuse them with personal attitudes or actual behaviours. If you are writing about attitudes or behaviours that are rooted in social norms, it is best to be clear about this and acknowledge the historical and cultural contextInstead: Social norms, social beliefs, collective beliefsAvoid: BAME, BME, mixed race, colouredWhy: While 'people of colour' is commonly used, it has been critiqued as being problematic as it is 'othering' to anyone who is not white. This term reinforces the idea of whiteness as standard and at the same time homogenises all other ethnic groups. However, in some ways, it has been used to create solidarity among racialised people and groups who are or have previously been minorities in campaigns against racismInstead: People of colour, person of colour, black, indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC)Avoid: Black marketWhy: 'Informal economy' avoids negative connotations and is a clear and accurate descriptionInstead: Informal economyAvoid: Ethnic minorityWhy: 'Minority ethnic' places the emphasis on that ethnicity being a minority or having less power in a particular context, rather than the ethnicity itself being a minorityInstead: Minority ethnic person,ethnic person, marginalised ethnic personAvoid: Migration crisis, refugee crisis, migration challenge, migration problemWhy: Migration is not a challenge/crisis/problem. It is not a threat that needs to be stopped. There are many reasons why people flee their homelands, including conflict, persecution, climate change, scarce resources, extreme poverty and inequality, and often a mixture of circumstancesInstead: Migration as a complex phenomenonAvoid: Local language, local people, local population, local knowledge, local staffWhy: Local staff, for example, is confusing. Local to where? Anyone can be local, depending on the contextInstead: Name the specific country, language, ethnic group or nationalityAvoid: Developed country, developing country, underdeveloped countries, third worldWhy: Talking about high/middle/low-income countries recognises that the economic status of a country is situational rather than definitive. Third vs first world implies that wealthier countries are better than poorer ones and erases the colonial history that led to the economic inequality of todayInstead: High / middle / low-income countryAvoid: Field visit/trip/missionWhy:Avoid: SpokesmanWhy: A spokesperson could be of any gender. We should avoid language that implies that men are the default humanInstead: SpokespersonAvoid: Suffers from, victim ofWhy: The phrase 'is affected by' does not define a person by a health issue and avoids negative connotationsInstead: Is affected byAvoid: Elderly, seniors, youthWhy: Write about older people in a way that affords respect and dignity, and avoid phrases which are homogenising or patronising. The same goes for young peopleInstead: People over/under x, elderly people, older people, elders, young peopleAvoid: DeafWhy: The word 'deaf' describes anyone who has a severe hearing problem. Sometimes 'Deaf' is capitalised to refer to people who have been deaf their whole lives, and who use sign language as a first language.Instead: People with hearing impairment, hard of hearing person, deaf personAvoid: Poor people, the poor, poorest peopleWhy: Avoid phrases like poor people, which define people by their experience of poverty. Poverty is a circumstance and not a definition of a passive actor.Instead: People experiencing poverty, living with/in poverty, living in extreme povertyAvoid: Beneficiaries, recipientsWhy: The people we work with are not passive beneficiaries: they receive support to realise their rights to food, shelter, water, asylum, political participation etc but are agents of their own developmentInstead: People we work with, programme participants, service users