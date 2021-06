© Reuters / Simon Newman

Poverty charity Oxfam has drawn flak for imposing on its UK staff a "divisive" racial justice survey that rejects the idea of "reverse racism" and calls racism a "power construct" made by "white nations" to "benefit white people."The survey, which was distributed to its 1,800-strong workforce across the country - some 88% of whom are white - reportedly asked them to state their ethnicity and whether they would describe themselves as "non-racist," "anti-racist," or neither.The charity - which aims to end global poverty - deems racism to be "about much more than the behaviour of individual people" and considers its "work on racism" crucial to "progressing our wider work on decolonisation."Compiled by a four-member working group, the document noted that "all echelons of power, to some degree, exist to serve whiteness (whether by legacy, the presence of neo-colonialism or cultural imperialism)."In recent years, the charity has come under fire for sex abuses perpetrated by some of its aid workers while on duty in Haiti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The presentation, titled 'Learning About Trans Rights and Inclusion', was reportedly part of a voluntary four-week "learning journey" with the intention of showing how "mainstream feminism centres privileged white women and demands that 'bad men' be fired or imprisoned."The training material was reportedly created after Oxfam's LGBT+ network demanded its management publicly support trans people and contended that debate about women's rights issues was part of a "patriarchal and white supremacist narrative."London Councillor Andy Meyer noted that the survey was a "textbook" example of "creating a hostile working environment through a discriminatory policy."