On Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a series of legislation monitoring the usage of "gendered language" in laws across the state. One bill , pertaining to laws across the state, replaces the words councilman or councilmen with the gender neutral terms council member or council members. Another bill , which references salesmen in regards to retail property, changes the term salesman or salesmen with salesperson.The state senate bill calls the term salesman "antiquated," and says that "jobs have no gender, but unfortunately, many of our State's laws still use gendered language when discussions professions that are practices by people of all genders."Upon signing the law, she said "In New York, we're doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance."According to the New York Post , Hochul has also signed a law that nixes the use of "mentally retarded" in exchange of "developmentally disabled."