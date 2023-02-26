NHS bosses were today urged to start using 'women' and 'woman' again on health pages online.Ministers, including ex-Health Secretary Sajid Javid, had pledged to crackdown on the practice — but action has yet to be taken.The letter is addressed to NHS chief executives, ministers and chief nursing officers from across the UK.CAN-SG said the changes have 'occurred by stealth over the past couple of years'.The group said the NHS website is a 'specific, significant source of health information for everyone' but there has been a 'gradual eradication' of the word 'woman'.It accuses the health service of 'reducing' the word 'woman' to phrases such as 'anyone with a cervix' andThe changes were made without conducting an equality impact assessment, consulting the public, considering how women would feel or analysing how it could impact women's health.The health service also failed to seek legal advice on whether its actions are discriminatory.Dr Louse Irvine, spokesperson for CAN-SG, said:'For example women's awareness and uptake of cervical screening is on the wane.'That is why we need simple clear language when talking about women's health.'Many women find itthat communication about their health issues erases the word "woman", and this undermines trust and confidence in that communication.'