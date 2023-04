© leungchopan / Shutterstock.com

The latest "inclusive language" guide offering comes from Michigan State University where now even words like "bunny," "gift" and "nickname" are considered offensive.The guide, courtesy of the school's Brand Studio, states that "in alignment with strategic efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion [...] Michigan State University values communications practices that support belonging for all Spartans."All Spartans? That certainly is debatable.One should also skip "special" when referencing a person who's intellectually underdeveloped. (But it's the guide's section on Global Identity that's arguably the biggest head-scratcher. Deep-thinking Michigan State DEI officials believe the following "references to majority imagery" should be bypassed:Of course, one may wonder how avoiding common holiday terms most people in the country use is "supporting belonging" for all students.MSU joins the ranks of higher ed institutions such as Adelphi University ( offers the new pronoun "V" ), the University of Manchester and U.S. Air Force Academy ( don't use "mother" and "father" and "mom" and "dad" respectively), and the University of California Irvine ( avoid "kill two birds with one stone" as it's too violent). Among many others