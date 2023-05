© Antonio Bronić/Reuters



Serbia to be 'disarmed' after second mass shooting in days, president says

Serbia to be "disarmed", its president, Aleksandar Vučić, has pledged in an address to the nation, after eight people were killed and 14 wounded in a second mass shooting in the Balkans country in as many days. The shooting occurred late on Thursday near Mladenovac when the attacker opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle in multiple locations. Seven of the injured are in a critical condition. Police searching for the suspect have surrounded an area where he is believed to be hiding, RTS reported. A heavy police presence in the area saw helicopters and drones flying overhead as officers searched amid difficult terrain. Bratislav Gašić, the minister of internal affairs, called the attack devastating. Vučić said the gunman had seemingly fled 90km to the city of Kragujevac after opening fire. The president vowed that the suspect would be convicted and "will never again see the light of the day". The shootings had reportedly begun in the villages of Malo Orašje and Šepšin. "We heard gunshots in the evening, but I thought it was fireworks, children fooling around," Zvonko Mladenovic, a Dubona resident whose granddaughter had been injured, told AFP. "It did not even occur to me that something like this could happen. She was visiting her grandfather. This was where the kids were hanging out and ... she was shot in the head. First those kids in Belgrade, and now this. This is a disaster." All those admitted to hospital were born after 2000, the Serbian broadcaster RTS reported. Two people aged 21 and 23 have had surgery and remain in a critical condition. On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy shot dead eight fellow pupils and a security guard in a Belgrade primary school, an attack that shocked the Balkan country. Police named Wednesday's shooter as Kosta Kecmanović and said he had been a pupil at the school since 2019. They said he had used two of his father's guns in the shooting and may have been plotting the attack for a month. The head of Belgrade police, Veselin Milić, said the teenager also had two petrol bombs and "made a list of kids he planned to kill and their classes". Milić identified the dead pupils as seven girls and a boy born between 2009 and 2011. Kecmanović is too young to face criminal charges and will be placed in a psychiatric institution. His parents have also been arrested. The high public prosecutor's office said in a statement on Friday that the child's father, identified as Vladimir K, had denied responsibility at an initial hearing. "The suspect denied committing the crime and presented his defence in detail," the statement said. The prosecution said it would ask the judge handling preliminary proceedings to remand the man in custody "to prevent influence on witnesses, a repeat of the offence and because of public anxiety". It said the father was suspected of training his son to handle weapons by taking him to target practice "despite the fact that the child is 13 years old and that such an activity was ... inappropriate for his age". The prosecutor added that Vladimir K was suspected of failing to adequately secure the two pistols used in the school shooting. The shooting in Vladislav Ribnikar primary school also left seven people hospitalised - six children and a teacher. Several remained in a life-threatening condition, and a boy was in a serious condition with spinal injuries, doctors said on Thursday morning. On Thursday, thousands lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys outside the school to commemorate the victims of Wednesday's attack. Tributes included flowers, teddy bears and footballs. A grey and pink toy elephant was placed by the school fence along with messages of grief, and a girl's ballet shoes hung from the fence. The government announced an amnesty period in the town of Velika Ivanča, in which anyone who illegally possess such weapons - and explosive devices - will be able to hand them in without consequences.