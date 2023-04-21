© Getty Images / Lev Radin

Mayor Eric Adams admitted New Yorkers were probably not "ready for this conversation".New York City will track the carbon footprint of residents' food consumption as part of a sweeping initiative to decrease the city's carbon emissions from food by a third this year, Mayor Eric Adams revealed on Monday at an event for the Mayor's Office of Climate and Environmental Justice.About a fifth of New York's greenhouse gas emissions come from household food consumption, Adams told reporters, blaming much of that total on meat and dairy. Household food consumption is supposedly the third largest contributor to city emissions totals, trailing only buildings and transportation."It is easy to talk about emissions that are coming from vehicles and how it impacts our carbon footprint," he said.The household consumption carbon footprint tracker will be viewable on the same website as the city's breakdown of its annual greenhouse gas totals, which also includes data on producing consumer goods and using professional services.Adams admitted that monitoring what's on the end of New York's forks was not going to be easy, telling the outlet Gothamist, "I don't know if people are really ready for this conversation." When his predecessor Michael Bloomberg tried to legally enforce healthy eating in 2012 with a heavy-handed ban on super-size sugary drinks, the state Supreme Court struck it down as arbitrary and capricious. Bloomberg, however, now runs the C40 program's board of directors.