If you don't want to read all of that, the remarkably clear heart of the response is on page 12:
The vaccines are not licensed or authorized for prevention of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus or for prevention of transmission of the virus, nor were the clinical trials supporting the approvals and authorizations designed to assess whether the vaccines prevent infection or transmission of the virus.
Your Petition also does not account for countervailing statements made by some of these officials. For example, Dr. Fauci has stated that the vaccines were not developed to protect against infection, and Dr. Walensky has stated that high viral loads in vaccinated individuals "suggest an increased risk of transmission[.]" In responding to your Petition, we are not agreeing or disagreeing with any of the statements that are selected in the Petition. Rather, we are observing that the statements referenced by the Petition do not demonstrate a commonly held belief that the clinical trials provided substantial evidence of efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 transmission. We are not convinced that there is any widespread misconception about this.Well, sure, senior government officials said that the vaccines would prevent transmission and infection, but the very same officials also said that they wouldn't, and there was never really a commonly held belief that they would, so.
I still have family that doesn't talk to me, because I'm a vicious anti-vaxxer nutjob murderer who doesn't believe in science, and newspaper headlines called for the unvaccinated to die, but whatever.
fantasized about watching you die in agony, I guess, and we wanted to use force to make you inject unwanted substances into your body, but we were just saying that. It wasn't policy — it was just some words that accidentally fell out of our mouths at random, and we never meant it.
It's like watching the French Revolution end with a bunch of people in the street saying that this guillotines thing, uh, maaaaaaybe it rings a bell?