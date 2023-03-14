The UCB Snow Lab has seen 651″ of snowfall this season so far.
"Another 13.2" (33.5 cm) of #snow over the last 24 hours has taken us to the third snowiest winter on record at the lab! We now have 651″ (1653 cm) from Oct 1 to present." - UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, 3/13/23
a Facebook post that the Tahoe area is expecting another 18-30″ of snow through tomorrow and then rain tomorrow afternoon.
It looks like this season in Tahoe will easily end up as the #2 biggest winter in recorded history, with only 20 more inches of snow needed to hit that #2 spot.
Will Tahoe break the record this year? The deepest winter the Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded was 812 inches in the winter of 1951/52. That's exactly 161″ away, and Tahoe still has half of March and all of April to get there.
About the UC Berkeley Central Snow Laboratory:
Located at Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada, the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory is a research field station of UC Berkeley specializing in snow physics, snow hydrology, meteorology, climatology, and instrument design. Built in 1946 by the (then) U.S. Weather Bureau and Army Corps of Engineers, it is now managed by UC Berkeley.
CSSL has a consistent record of precipitation, snowfall, snow depth, and air temperature for the periods of 1946-1952 and 1957-present. The Lab also has long-term data sets on wind speed and direction, solar radiation, snow temperature, relative humidity, and soil moisture. A wide range of other data has been recorded and used at the lab. Check out the Snow Lab's recent snowfall and that of the surrounding area on the 'Regional Recent Snowfall' tab.
Current Snow Lab Stats as of March 13, 2023:
SNOWPACK:
184% = Percent of Average SWE (Snow Water Equivalent) to Date
171% = Percent of Average Peak SWE
PRECIPITATION:
651″ = Season Total Snowfall to Date
221% = Percent of Average Snowfall to Date
174% = Percent of Average Precipitation (Snow & Rain ) to Date
