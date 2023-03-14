Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort located near Pinecrest, CA, broke its all-time season snowfall record today on March 13 with 654″ of snow this season so far.
Dodge Ridge shared on its Facebook page:
"Records are meant to be broken! As of today March 13th we have officially broken our recorded all-time season snowfall record, previously set in the 10/11 season at 643"! Now sitting at 654" on the season this has truly been a winter we'll all remember for a long time to come! Looks like we're going to need to rename the T-Bar!"
More snow is on the forecast for Dodge Ridge along with California's other ski areas in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Comment: See also: Currently 3rd snowiest winter ever recorded in Lake Tahoe, California with 651 inches of snow and there's more coming