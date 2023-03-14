Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort’s T-bar is almost
© Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort Facebook
Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort’s T-bar is almost completely gone due to how much snow has fallen on the mountain recently.
This is a winter we'll all be talking about for a long time to come.

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort located near Pinecrest, CA, broke its all-time season snowfall record today on March 13 with 654″ of snow this season so far.


Dodge Ridge shared on its Facebook page:
"Records are meant to be broken! As of today March 13th we have officially broken our recorded all-time season snowfall record, previously set in the 10/11 season at 643"! Now sitting at 654" on the season this has truly been a winter we'll all remember for a long time to come! Looks like we're going to need to rename the T-Bar!"
Indeed, records are meant to be broken, and with still a month left of ski season at Dodge Ridge, there's no telling how far past its previous record the resort will make it.

More snow is on the forecast for Dodge Ridge along with California's other ski areas in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.