A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Monday that would set a referendum for voters to decide whether the state should explore the possibility of seceding from the United States."The Texas Constitution is clear that all political power resides in the people," Rep. Bryan Slaton (R) wrote in a statement A coalition of Texas lawmakers — including Slaton — filed the same bill in March 2021, which was referred to the State Affairs committee. It did not, however, receive a hearing or a vote.Slaton said this time around, he was filing the bill 187 years after the fall of the Alamo.Slaton's renewed push comes exactly two weeks after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) re-upped her call for a "national divorce," recommending that the U.S. "separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government."The comments sparked a political storm, with figures from both sides of the aisle criticizing the congresswoman for her remarks.