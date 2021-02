Rep. Kyle Biedermann's proposal would allow for referendum on Texas secessionAfter weeks of touting his secession bill on social media, State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, formally filed the proposed legislation on Friday, which would give Texans a chance to explore opting out of the union in a referendum.Biedermann began talking about the potential "Texit" in early December,In a news release published after he filed the bill, Biedermann said HB-1359 "For decades, the promises of America and our individual liberties have been eroding," Biedermann said in a statement. "It is now time that the People of Texas are allowed the right to decide their own future. This is not a left or right political issue. Let Texans Vote!"The bill is unlikely to pass and has already been rebuked by fellow Republicans, including State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Dallas.Biedermann said a petition he created in support of the bill garnered more than 12,000 signatures.Texans have wondered about secession before, but in reality, it's very unlikely to occur. It would not only be controversial, but potentially illegal In 1868, the Supreme Court maintained that Texas is in an "indissoluble relation" when it became part of the United States.Biedermann is no stranger to controversy.The state representative attended the Washington D.C. rally on Jan. 6 held by former President Donald Trump, which later led to an insurrection and a breach of the Capitol.The representative was once photographed at a Halloween party in a "gay Hitler" costume based on a Saturday Night Live character. After he was elected, he asked Islamic leaders to fill out a survey on their beliefs, asking if they supported terrorist organizations. Muslim and interfaith groups called the stunt " misleading and intimidating ."