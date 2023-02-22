Society's Child
Marjorie Tayler Greene says 'national divorce' is necessary because 'the left has no respect for the right anymore'
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 00:01 UTC
Greene's comments were met with mixed reactions, with many questioning the feasibility of the proposal, so on Tuesday she sat down with Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk to explain exactly what she meant.
"It's actually a terrible thing to talk about," Greene began. "It's sort of like we're in a marriage, the left and the right, only one side of this marriage has no respect for the other; the left has no respect for the right anymore."
Greene noted that the ideologies, policies, and beliefs pushed by both sides have been continuously diverging, pointing out that on everything from cultural issues to the economy, left and right appear to be irreparably at odds with one another.
"Most of my friends are not politicians - aren't even involved in politics," Greene continued. "They're regular Americans, and they're so sick and tired and fed up with the beliefs that the left has being shoved down our throats."
She suggested that a national divorce would benefit them, and other Americans who simply want to live according to their beliefs and traditions.
"We don't want a civil war; that's the last thing we want in our country. As a matter of fact, we want to be able to respect each other and get along."
"What does a national divorce look like?" Kirk asked.
Stressing again that it's not a civil war, Greene explained that a national divorce would be "separating by red states and blue states, and making state rights and state power a lot stronger than it is right now." She noted it would also shrink the power of the federal government, especially when it comes to federal mandates such as education.
Greene originally made the suggestion on Twitter, declaring, "From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done."
