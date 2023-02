On Monday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that the United States would benefit from a " national divorce ," wherein the country would be separated between blue states and red states. Greene 's comments were met with mixed reactions, with many questioning the feasibility of the proposal, so on Tuesday she sat down with Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk to explain exactly what she meant."Most of my friends are not politicians - aren't even involved in politics," Greene continued. "They're regular Americans, and they're so sick and tired and fed up with the beliefs that the left has being shoved down our throats."She suggested that a national divorce would benefit them, and other Americans who simply want to live according to their beliefs and traditions."What does a national divorce look like?" Kirk asked.Stressing again that it's not a civil war, Greene explained that a national divorce would beShe noted it would also shrink the power of the federal government, especially when it comes to federal mandates such as education.Greene originally made the suggestion on Twitter, declaring, "From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done."