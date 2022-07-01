Therefore, federally mandated legislation that infringes upon the 10th Amendment rights of Texas should be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified

The United States is in a deep crisis on virtually all levels. Both household political parties have spilled over internal issues to the global arena, intertwining them with global superpowers, making it nearly impossible to establish normal diplomatic ties. While the GOP is Sinophobic, the DNC is clinically Russophobic. This isn't to say the GOP is pro-Russian or the DNC pro-Chinese, although both parties have accused each other of these "crimes". In reality, they simply see the urgency of a supposed long-term threat from China and Russia differently. This inability to separate internal and foreign policies results in a new era of global confrontation, effectively cementing a new Cold War, whether against China or Russia. This further exacerbates internal issues, resulting in a vicious cycle.Since Obama, some have naively started seeing the GOP as less pro-war, but in reality, this is more of a result of Trump's policies. However, even his policies were hardly anti-war. Trump's presidency was simply based on realpolitik more than ever since the Reagan era. After the (First) Cold War ended, but especially in the post-9/11 era, America spent much of its resources on destroying and pillaging the world. It scooped up and dismantled numerous "noncompliant" regional powers, spending decades on making its massive Military-Industrial Complex more powerful than at any point in US history, including the heyday of the (First) Cold War.For the rest of the world, the only difference was that the Republicans preferred "boots on the ground", while the DNC was relying on air power (piloted or unmanned) and subterfuge to further the interests of US oligarchy. For the world's population, it made little difference whether US marines, tanks, drones, strategic bombers or jets were killing them. By the time he decided to run for presidency, Trump realized where this runaway train was headed and tried to stop it. This wasn't because of his altruistic convictions or anything of sorts. Simply, Trump was one of the billionaires who benefited greatly from America's endless money printing with no backing and stealing the world's resources in the process.America's status as the world's "sole superpower" was unsustainable, but it certainly could've kept the status of "primus inter pares" - "the first among equals".However, the belligerent oligarchy had other plans. Trump was ousted and "America was back", as President Biden stated . And indeed, it was back, as we can see in the sharp resumption of global instability. However, the incumbent hardly made any decisions, as his mental health has come under scrutiny. If there ever was any doubt US presidents don't control the political establishment, it's gone, quite possibly forever, as Biden was elected and officially keeps running a country with over 5,000 nuclear weapons. Ironically, it's somewhat relieving that a person of his mental stature (by his own admission ) isn't actually in control.As the DNC is trying to cling on to power while furthering the (neo)imperialist thalassocracy agenda, internal divisions are pushed to extremes, whether it's gun control, abortion laws, race, illegal immigration, etc. The issues piled up over the decades have become grossly politicized and inextricably connected to the interests of political parties and their sponsors, whether it's the media corporations, the Military-Industrial Complex, intelligence cartels, etc. The DNC is using these issues to keep the power, as the final resolution of these problems would take away their main political talking points. In contrast, the GOP realizes these issues will hardly ever be solved and, thus, it tries to live with them, focusing on preserving the status quo or reversing some of the policies enacted by the other side. The result is a major division between "blue" and "red" states.As federal legislation becomes increasingly delegated to individual states, these divisions are further exacerbated. Political parties can't resolve existing or any new issues, so they try to keep what power they have left in their counties and states. As the states continue to diverge significantly on key issues, the federal center becomes paralyzed while trying to find some middle ground for these polarizing problems. The "red" states want lax gun laws, and stricter abortion and border protection laws, while the blue states want the exact opposite According to The Daily Mail, Texas GOP added a secession referendum to their 2023 platform. They took up the secession issue during the last day of their State Party Convention, also declaring Biden's presidential win illegitimate. The platform has a section titled "State Sovereignty" that reads "Pursuant to Article 1, Section 1, of the Texas Constitution, the federal government has impaired our right of local self-government.." Although it's unclear if the GOP is just putting pressure on the federal center under DNC control, or genuinely calling for secession, the die is cast.