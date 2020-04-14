© Reuters / Adrees Latif

The same people now swearing by the Tenth bemoaned Trump's reluctance to declare a nationwide lockdown just last week.

Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

As California and New York said they'd coordinate reopenings with neighboring states, mainstream US media suddenly rediscovered the virtue of federalism, while some online activists even cheered the notion of separatism.Such theories were further fueled by Newsom's comments last week, when he described California as a "nation-state." Asked about it on Monday, he defended it as a "choice of words that gives you a sense of the scale and scope," for a state that's "larger than 21+ states combined, the world's 5th largest economy, most diverse state and democracy."That was enough for some liberal activists to hear a dog-whistle for separatism, getting "Cascadia" - a term for an independent Pacific Northwest polity - trending on social media.Unlike "Cascadia," this seven-state bloc has not yet come up with a catchy label, though there have been suggestions along the lines of "Acela Territories" after the passenger train corridor running through them.These two regional agglomerations prompted hopeful speculation about how "the US federal government is losing operative control of its two primary economic centers" and "things might be done that aren't easily undone."All this chatter quickly got the mainstream media and Twitter #Resistance obsessing about federalism, with "10th amendment" trending all of a sudden. That tail end of the Bill of Rights says the US states reserve all the power not explicitly delegated to the federal government. It has long been neglected by the unchecked expansion of federal power.Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether either of these regional groupings intend to end their lockdowns sooner or later than what Trump might have in mind. That detail seems to matter to them less than their determination to bypass the White House.That anyone is even entertaining the thoughts of separatism in 2020 is a bit... problematic. The last time there had been a dispute over the primacy between the federal government and the states in the US was 155 years ago. Admittedly, that also involved Democrat states rebelling against a Republican president whose election they considered illegitimate.That particular conundrum, in case some people forgot, was "resolved" by war and at the cost of more than 600,000 lives; the United States became a singular noun, and the Tenth Amendment tacitly became a quaint relic of the antebellum age.