About the Author:

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.

As Americans find themselves inhabiting increasingly disparate political universes, failing to find any middle ground amid the ongoing war, Senator Ted Cruz thinks Texas secession is not out of the question.While the United States descends deeper into the quagmire of woke insanity, where school students are being inundated with mask mandates, sexed-up studies and critical race theory,Ever since Biden shuffled into the White House, with a pack of crazed Cultural Marxists in tow,from the leftist blob now engulfing large swaths of the country. From passing the most restrictive abortion measures in the country, to battling the draconian mask and vaccine mandates enforced by the Democrat-controlled White House,For many Texans, however, like Senator Ted Cruz, the legal bulwark being erected against the encroaching madness is not enough. In order to fully inoculate themselves from the creeping virus of hyper-liberal progressivism,During a rowdy discussion at Texas A&M University, where not a single grungy mask was seen in the packed auditorium, Cruz warned that if the Democrats continued to "fundamentally destroy the country" with their deviant woke experiments, there may come a point in time where the situation is rendered "hopeless."All of these actions have been kicked around by the Democrats, who are enraged that the Supreme Court - after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dealt them a terrible blow by passing away under the presidency of Donald Trump - is now under majority conservative influence.Should the Democrats enact the above mentioned measures,Those are fighting words, considering that Texas is home to NASA's sprawling Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, 41% of total US oil reserves, and over a dozen major military installations.Although Cruz's off the cuff remark triggered laughter and applause from the crowd, thelike the wet firecracker of January 6 where protesters were escorted through the Capitol building by police.It's not difficult to imagine, with every new Biden mandate and liberal experiment that is forced upon the country, that the possibility of a 'Texit' may not be too far off.To understand the deep loathing that exists between the two warring camps, consider the on-air battle that broke out when Cruz-elect president Joe Rogan, the popular podcast host, told his millions of listeners that he used the antiparasitic drug ivermectin for treating his bout with Covid-19. Judging by the outpouring of Democratic hostility that ensued, one would think that Rogan had claimed he used a horse dewormer - one of the many medical uses for ivermectin - to cure himself. In fact, that is exactly the charge that CNN talking heads leveled against him.What followed was yet another one of those tedious he-said, she-said, right-versus-left mud wrestling matches, which accomplishes absolutely nothing aside from staining the nation head to toe. Then, just as soon as the Rogan outrage died down, a fresh one sprang up around Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers . It is relentless.As American society continues to be torn apart from the response to Covid-19, as well as all of the weird experiments emerging from the progressive's diabolical laboratory, such embarrassing mudslinging fights only promise to get worse.To answer that question, it's important to recognize that(which seldom happen in other countries, by the way), aside from showing the superficiality and shallowness of American society,The media talking heads go to war each night before the captive American audience, which cheers on their side just as the ancient Romans - minus the Cheetos and Budweiser - once did inside of the Colosseum.Thus far it has been a relatively harmless sport, a sort of 'bread and circus' living room spectacle that gives the nation a safety release valve from the accumulating political pressure. However, as witnessed by Cruz's comments, which were lapped up by his collegiate audience,where the daily antics of the media talking heads no longer work to console the masses, already stressed to the breaking point by a pandemic and all of the extreme restrictions.Although it may be too early for Texans to concern themselves with writing a national anthem, or if Joe Rogan would make a good commander-in-chief, there are definite rumblings of trouble down the road.