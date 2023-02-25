Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks the truth about the authoritarian pandemic response that continues to threaten democracy and liberty as we know it

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks the truth about the authoritarian pandemic response that continues to threaten democracy and liberty as we know it. It's cost him friendships and 40 years of political contacts, not to mention the loss of income and business relationships.But the threats to his reputation and credibility, as the media have attacked him and his message, don't feel like a sacrifice, Kennedy says, as he feels called upon to advocate for this issue.In an interview with journalist Kim Iversen, Kennedy explains, "I look at it as a gift. I was raised in a milieu, in a family, where we assume that our lives would be consumed in some controversy, and that it would be a privilege if we were able to take some meaningful role in that."Kennedy is part of the estimated 30% of the population who remained skeptical of the mainstream narrative throughout the pandemic. The majority, however, were not, instead buying fully into the fear and propaganda being sold to them.He references the now-infamous experiment conducted by Yale University psychologist Stanley Milgram in 1962, during which he tested the limits of human obedience to authority. The Milgram experiment was conducted following the trial of Nazi Adolf Eichmann, who used the Nuremberg defense, or "befehl ist befehl," which translates to "an order is an order."The Milgram experiment clearly showed that people would act against their own judgment and harm another person to extreme lengths simply because they were told to do so.."MKULTRA was just one of a number of mind control experiments conducted by the CIA in the 1960s and 1970s. According to Kennedy:Yet, evenKennedy says.It's commonly used by people in authority to exert further control, like shot mandates and lockdowns. Children's Health Defense, which Kennedy founded, has filed more than 50 lawsuits, many of them addressing COVID mandates.In the beginning, even judges were too frightened to rule against the state dictates, leading to "really crazy decisions that ... made no sense," Kennedy says.But he points out that a government will not only not relinquish power, but will also abuse any power it has to the maximum extent possible.He explains:Kennedy also states that we're facing a situation we've never been in before. It's not that democracy hasn't been threatened, and lost, in the past, but now the technological tools are available for widespread surveillance:The difference was that, back then, "we started cutting away at this monolith of corporate and government power, the merger of corporate power that had abolished democracy," and were able to restore it.Kennedy also makes the point that the framers of the Constitution did not add any exemptions due to pandemics. They were well aware of them, having experienced multiple epidemics during the Revolutionary War. But the Constitution was protected and allowed to function as intended. Adding exceptions is something new. Kennedy notes:Kennedy says the remedy to stop totalitarian control is democracy. But, "My father always said that democracy was completely dependent on the free flow of information."Open debate, allowed for by free speech, leads to the best ideas and solutions that allow a country and its population to thrive.With totalitarian forces angling to control every aspect of human behavior, the time for dissent is now. The first step is waking up to the truth. The next is to stand up for what you believe in. The ultimate outcome, however, remains to be seen. According to Kennedy: