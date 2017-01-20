"When asked, members of the committee told UPI their potential conflicts do not affect their judgment.

"I am probably just the kind of person you are talking about," said Paul Offit, chief of infectious diseases at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who was a committee member until last month. At the same time, he shared a patent for another rotavirus vaccine. Merck has funded Offit's research for 13 years.

"I am a co-holder of a patent for a (rotavirus) vaccine. If this vaccine were to become a routinely recommended vaccine, I would make money off of that," Offit said. "When I review safety data, am I biased? That answer is really easy: absolutely not."

"Is there an unholy alliance between the people who make recommendations about vaccines and the vaccine manufacturers? The answer is no.'"

Merck bought and delivers copies of Offit's book, "What Every Parent Should Know About Vaccines," to American doctors. The book has a list price of $14.95.

"Merck Vaccine Division is pleased to present you with a copy of the recent publication, 'What Every Parent Should Know about Vaccines,'" says a Dear Doctor letter from Merck. "The authors designed the book to answer questions parents have about vaccines and to dispel misinformation about vaccines that sometimes appears in the public media."

Offit said he does not know how many copies of his book Merck purchased. "I don't have any control over that," he said."

"CDC's Immunization Safety Office plays a vital role in ensuring our nation's vaccine safety.



Sound immunization policies affecting children and adults in the U.S. depend on continuous monitoring of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. CDC uses many strategies to assess vaccine safety, to identify health problems possibly related to vaccines, and to conduct studies that help determine whether a health problem is caused by a specific vaccine. CDC also works with other federal government agencies and other stakeholders to determine the appropriate public health response to vaccine safety concerns and to communicate the benefits and risks of vaccines.



The Immunization Safety Office regularly reports on vaccine safety monitoring findings and any concerns to CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). This advisory group develops the recommended vaccine schedule for children and adults in the U.S. ACIP considers the safety and effectiveness of vaccines before making recommendations to the vaccine schedule or changing recommendations for vaccine use."

The vaccine business is currently a $30 billion per year industry in which organizations like the

World Health Organization

have urged increased investment, projecting that it will become a $100 billion per year industry by 2025

