On the eve of the 57th anniversary of his uncle John F. Kennedy's assassination, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. addressed health freedom advocates gathered in Copenhagen to strategize ways to maintain human rights on a global basis.
Robert Kennedy said that when Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee asked then-President Kennedy what he would like to have written on his tombstone, Kennedy replied, "He Kept the Peace."
Robert Kennedy then led the attendees through a history of the rise of censorship and oppression in recent decades, stressing that some form of war is key to the existence of the U.S. intelligence community. Highlights of his presentation include:
- The biggest threat to American democracy comes from within.
- President Eisenhower's farewell speech cautioned the public about the abuse of power within the "military industrial complex."
- The fall of the Berlin Wall signified the end of the war on communism leaving U.S. intelligence workers with nothing to fight and the need to create a "war" to justify their existence.
- The "war on terrorism" and the "bio-security agenda" became the new focal points of government intelligence with communism no longer a threat.
- The installation of surveillance architecture ensures the capacity to keep track of every square foot of the planet and obliterate privacy.