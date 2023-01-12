TNI is a partnership of several big news outlets the AP, Reuters, the Washington Post aligned with big tech companies like Facebook and Google and founded by the BBC. TNI has admitted its mission is to stop "the title wave of unchecked reporting that's being piped through mainly digital platforms." As Tucker Carlson reported, "The initiative has censored an awful lot of people, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Whom history will vindicate completely."
On Tuesday night Robert Kennedy Jr., the founder of Children's Health Defense Organization, discussed the lawsuit with Tucker Carlson.
Robert Kennedy Jr.: Thank you Tucker. You and I know that from the "Twitter Files" that... The White House and other government agencies were colluding with social media sites and with other news organizations to censor criticism of government policies.
This is something different. The Trusted News Initiative was a secretive cartel that involved the big legacy media companies that you mentioned, The Associated Press, Reuters, the Washington Post, the BBC, and also the social media platforms Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter...
...I think probably the more motivating purpose of the cartel was revealed in one of the memos that we have obtained from the BBC, which is to destroy their rivals in the independent media. The BBC memo says to the other groups, and it was BBC which is a - British government owned news network, and it was the one that orchestrated this secret collaboration, an anticompetitive collaboration. And what they said is, although we are ostensibly all rivals and competitors with each other, the existential threat to all of our business models comes from thousands of independent news sites who are now not only providing all this content that people are reading, but they're also diminishing trust in our organizations. And, the way that we can destroy them, they called "stamp them out and choke them."
Comment: If they told the truth then maybe people wouldn't search for alternatives.
The Children's Health Defense Organization disclosed more on the lawsuit tonight.
Filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas-Amarillo Division, the lawsuit alleges these outlets partnered with several Big Tech firms to "collectively censor online news," including stories about COVID-19 and the 2020 U.S. presidential election that were not aligned with official narratives regarding those issues.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include CHD, Kennedy, Creative Destruction Media, Trial Site News, Ty and Charlene Bollinger (founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines), Erin Elizabeth Finn (publisher of Health Nut News), Jim Hoft (founder of The Gateway Pundit), Dr. Joseph Mercola and Ben Tapper, a chiropractor.
** The Gateway Pundit will have more on this lawsuit on Wednesday morning.
Comment: See also: Ben Swann & independent media announce historic lawsuit led by RFK Jr. against media giants