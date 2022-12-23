© Getty Images / Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto

The countries should bolster their own defense to become less dependent on both the bloc and Washington, the French president says.He made the remarks late Wednesday, as he spoke to reporters in Paris after returning from a summit in Amman, Jordan."An alliance isn't something I should depend on. It's something that I should choose, something I work with," Macron stated. "We must rethink our strategic autonomy."Macron identified "technology and defense capabilities" as areas in which European nations should seek to reduce their dependence on the alliance, and the US in particular. He added, however, that member states should not endeavor to break away from the bloc or develop an alternative to it.Macron also touched upon the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, in which the latter has received wide-ranging Western support. While reiterating his support for the "absolute defense of Ukraine," he said once again that Moscow's security concerns should be also addressed.Russia has signaled on several occasions that it is ready to talk with Ukraine - and the West as a whole - while insisting that its own interests must be taken into account if negotiations are to occur. Moscow has blamed the lack of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict on Kiev.Senior officials in Kiev have repeatedly issued belligerent statements, with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky pledging to re-capture the former Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye - which joined Russia in early October - as well as Crimea, which broke away from Kiev in 2014. Zelensky has even 'banned' himself from negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin.