"essential points" NATO had to address is Russia's concern that the military bloc "comes right up to its doors, and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia."

West facing 'existential choice' - Moscow

the principle of "indivisibility of security architecture"

it serves "as a cornerstone" for all complex diplomatic arrangements.

France is facing a backlash from a group of fellow EU member states over President Emmanuel Macron's proposal that NATO should offer Moscow security guarantees, if and when the parties to the ongoing Ukraine conflict sit down for peace talks.against Macron's suggestion, according to Reuters.Citing diplomatic sources, the news agency reported that the Czech Republic, which now holds the EU Council presidency, had assisted in preparing the demarche, which was delivered to the French foreign ministry. However, it is not clear whether Prague itself, or any other nations, backed the document, the report adds.According to the report, the draft demarche distributed by the Czech Republic to EU member states last week argued that Russia's previous efforts with respect to European security architecture sought to divide and weaken Europe.Macron added that one of theHis suggestion quickly came under fire from Ukraine and the Baltic states.He also warned those thinking otherwise that they were making a "strategic mistake."French diplomats tried to downplay the comment, insisting that it was taken "out of context."Meanwhile,Western countries are standing at a crossroads and must decide whether they want to continue pursuing selfish policies that address only their own security, or recognize that this is a dead-end track, the vice speaker of upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said on Tuesday.Writing on Telegram, Kosachev, who also chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council, said thatThe senatorThe vice speaker also claimed that there is a rift between Western countries on this issue. He pointed to the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the need for a new security framework after the Ukraine conflict ends.According toEarlier this month, Macron expressed the view that NATO should prepare security guarantees for Russia after the Ukraine conflict is settled. Around the same time,