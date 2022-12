© Henry Sharpe



More information: Jorge García-Girón, Shifts in food webs and niche stability shaped survivorship and extinction at the end-Cretaceous, Science Advances (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.add5040. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.add5040



Journal information: Science Advances

The new study, led by an international team of paleontologists and ecologists, analyzed 1,600 fossil records from North America. Researchers modeled the food chains and ecological habitats of land-living and freshwater animals during the last several million years of the Cretaceous, and the first few million years of the Paleogene period, after the asteroid hit.Mammals didn't just take advantage of the dinosaurs dying, experts say. They were creating their own advantages through diversifying — by occupying new ecological niches, evolving more varied diets and behaviors and enduring small shifts in climate, by rapidly adapting. These behaviors probably helped them to survive, asFirst author, Jorge García-Girón, Geography Research Unit, University of Oulu, Finland and Department of Biodiversity and Environmental Management, University of León, Spain, said, "Our study provides a compelling picture of the ecological structure, food webs , and niches of the last dinosaur-dominated ecosystems of the Cretaceous period and the first mammal-dominated ecosystems after the asteroid hit. This helps us to understandCo-lead author, Alfio Alessandro Chiarenza, Department of Ecology and Animal Biology, University of Vigo, Spain, said, "It seems that. Conversely, some birds, mammals, crocodilians, and turtles had previously been better adapted to unstable and rapid shifts in their environments, which might have made them better able to survive when things suddenly went bad when the asteroid hit."Senior author, Professor Steve Brusatte, Personal Chair of Paleontology and Evolution, School of GeoSciences, University of Edinburgh, said, "Dinosaurs were going strong, with stable ecosystems, right until the asteroid suddenly killed them off. Meanwhile,by the dead dinosaurs."