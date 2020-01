An unlikely (re)discovery

Researchers have described ten fossil feathers from the polar regions of the former continent Gondwana for the first time. The collection, documented in a recent paper in Gondwana Research,The paper describes what is. It also documents dark coloration and insulating branching structures on some of the feathers, providing valuable insight into how polar dinosaurs might have stayed warm during long, dark winters.The fossils were initially discovered in the 1960s, but most of the technologies and knowledge used to understand the feathers described in this study didn't yet exist at that point. Since then, they were tucked away in a drawer in the Melbourne Museum for decades, until lead author Martin Kundrát happened across an old paper in 2012 that described one of the feathers."It caught my attention immediately," said Kundrát, a paleontologist at the University of Pavol Jozef Šafárik in Slovakia. "I would say the fossil feathers were waiting for me. It seems I was the first one who paid attention."In 1961, highway construction workers near the small Australian town of Koonwarra stumbled upon something unexpected: the fossilized remains of a Cretaceous lakebed.called Koolasuchus. Plants and animals alike would have coped with "prolonged periods of polar darkness with winter freezing," Kundrát said.The first two fossil feathers found at the site were unearthed soon after its discovery in 1962. One of these was tufted, like a tiny feather duster. Over the next two decades several more feathers were discovered, but interest in the Koonwarra Fossil Bed waned in the 1980s after it failed to turn up many fossil bones. Luckily, the little collection of feathers survived, tucked away in a museum archive.In the meantime, the field of paleontology was changing. The first feathered non-avian dinosaur fossil was discovered in China in 1996, and China became a hotbed of feathered dinosaur research.Since then, techniques for interpreting microscopic detail preserved in soft tissue fossils have become more and more refined. "Technology to analyze and study different aspects of fossils is always advancing," said Lisa Buckley, a vertebrate paleontologist who specializes in Cretaceous trace fossils. "The specimens stored in archives of the past are the basis for discoveries of the future."So when Kundrát happened across a decades-old paper mentioning a fossil feather in Australia, he knew he had to track it down. "My curiosity was well paid off by getting access to these fantastic forgotten specimens," he said.To provide new insights into polar feathered dinosaurs and primitive birds, Kundrát and his team employed a number of modern techniques to analyze them at the microscopic level. He described the process as akin to "becoming a detective in a micro-paleo world."To study the overall structure and function of the small feathers, the team used scanning electron microscopy to view each feather in minute detail.providing useful insulation for cold winters. Feathers with more structure would have belonged to primitive birds.Kundrát said.The team also looked for the tiny melanosomes that could give an indication of the feathers' former colors. The color produced by melanosomes is determined by their shape — round ones indicate a color anywhere from yellow to brown, while elongated ones are grayscale. Kundrát found tightly packed elongated melanosomes on several of the fluffy non-avian protofeathers,Evidence of patterning indicates that the color of the feathers might have been used for camouflage or communication, while the very dark feathers may have been used to help insulate the dinosaurs during cold winters.The feathers represent "a surprising morphological and functional diversity," said Benjamin Kear, a paleontologist at Uppsala University and principal investigator of the study. "The microscopic and spectroscopic techniques that we employed provide insights into coloration and preservation that are at the cutting edge of modern paleontology."The micro-structural details discovered in the Koonwarra fossils help researchers understand how Cretaceous dinosaurs and birds might have used these early feathers to survive polar conditions. It also provides insight into the kind of lifestyle these creatures might have had and hints at the possibility of more discoveries to come., but now researchers have evidence that such a fossil might yet exist, just waiting to be uncovered. New remote sensing techniques could be used to find other fossil beds in the area near the Koonwarra site — ones that might have formed in conditions more favorable to preserving fossil bones."This study is an excellent example of why well-funded, stable, and fully supported museum archives are critical to the study of natural history," said Buckley. "Studying fossil feathers like the wonderful specimens collected from the Koonwarra Fossil Bed helps us flesh out the picture we have of Australian and polar paravian dinosaurs."