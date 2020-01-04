Secret History
Arctic island mammoth shows strongest evidence yet of human slaughter and butchering
The Siberian Times
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 12:00 UTC
Dr Albert Protopopov shared new pictures of the remains found at a location which was then part of the vast Beringia Land Bridge connecting what is now Siberia and North America.
'The traces on the bones show that the mammoth was killed and butchered by ancient people,' he said.
'We found cuts all over its ribs, there were traces of spear strikes with chips left from the darts.'
Detailed analysis will be undertaken on the remains this year; genetic molecular research is planned by Swedish researchers and mitochondrial DNA study will be conducted by American experts.
The extinct mammoth remains were dated by radiocarbon analysis to 21,000 years of age by the Jikei University School of Medicine in Tokyo.
'Recent DNA research suggests that the split in the populations - and therefore the settlement - happened from around 25,000 years ago.
'We think that Kotelny island mammoth fits this period.
'This is one of the most interesting things in the discovery of this mammoth, as it will add more information to our knowledge of how people gradually moved towards America.'
Further analysis of material on the remains - known as Pavlov's mammoth after its finder Innokenty Pavlov - shows 'the skull and the tusks were chopped' with a stone tool, said Dr Protopopov, head of the department for the study of mammoth fauna of the Yakutian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
'We also washed the bones and found numerous traces of butchering on them.'
Ancient men 'cut all the meat, severed the mammoth's trunk, removed the brain and pulled out bone marrow from all the limbs', he said.
"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron."
I dont need famous spineless youtube "truthers" to tell me stuff some real good guys with small following already told me thank you very much.
Trillions of dollars of market value LOL...by 'value' do you mean, for example, shares of a company that builds rolling IEDs in tents at $440.0 a...
Wait! Who runs the multi-billion dollar rape porn industry in USA? Any mentions on Joe Rogan?
I don't understand: What, no rape kit was used? None of these doctors took samples?
If you look closely it sort of looks like a gas station at night.
Comment: As Pierre Lescaudron explains in Of Flash Frozen Mammoths and Cosmic Catastrophes it's highly likely that the climatic conditions there were considerably different to our times for the not-so-woolly mammoth.
See also: