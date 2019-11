© SOTT / atlas-v7x

Everyone has and does their own 'thing', and my own thing, over more than quarter of a century of travels and research, has been a quest for a lost civilization of remote prehistory — an advanced civilization utterly destroyed at the end of the Ice Age and somewhat akin to fabled Atlantis.



Plato, in the oldest-surviving written source of the Atlantis tradition, describes it as an island "larger than Libya and Asia put together" situated far to the west of Europe across the Atlantic Ocean. Hitherto I'd resisted that obvious clue which I knew had already been pursued with unconvincing results by a number of researchers during the past century. As the solid evidence that archaeologists had gotten America's Ice Age prehistory badly wrong began to accumulate in folders on my desktop, however, and with new research reports continuing to pour in, I couldn't help but reflect on the significance of the location favored by Plato. I had considered other possibilities, as readers of my previous books know, but I had to admit that an immense island lying far to the west of Europe across the Atlantic Ocean does sound a lot like America.



I therefore decided to reopen this cold case. I would begin by gathering together the most important strands of the new evidence from the Americas. I would set these strands in order. And then I would investigate them thoroughly to see if there might be a big picture hidden among the details scattered across thousands of scientific papers in fields varying from archaeology to genetics, astronomy to climatology, agronomy to ethnology, and geology to paleontology.

Manitou: The Mystery of Serpent Mound

New World? The Mystery of the First Americans

Genes: The Mystery in DNA

Memes: The Amazon Mystery

Stuff Just Keeps Getting Older: The Mystery of the Primeval Mounds

Equipped for Journeying: The Mystery of Death

Apocalypse Then: The Mystery of the Cataclysm

Survive! The Mystery of the Invisible Man

My bet is the planners would have seen from the outset that the superior survival skills of hunter-gatherer populations might potentially make them the inheritors of the earth in the event of a true planetary cataclysm. An important strand of any contingency plan, therefore, would have been to establish connections with hunter-gatherers, to teach them, to learn from them, and in so doing to ensure that these populations were willing and able — if called upon — to offer refuge to the "gods" of the lost civilization.



Bringing it all together

who "can delay the progress of knowledge for decades

When, I wonder, will archaeologists...learn the lessons that their own profession has repeatedly taught - namely that the next turn of the excavator's spade can change everything? So little of the surface area of our planet has been subjected to any kind of archaeological investigation at all that it would be more logical to regard every major conclusion reached by this discipline as provisional.

