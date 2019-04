© R. Fu



crafted massive human sculptures with magnetized foreheads, cheeks and navels. New research provides the first detailed look at how these sculpted body parts were intentionally placed within magnetic fields on large rocks.Lightning strikes probably magnetized sections of boulders that were later carved into stylized, rotund figures - known as potbellies - at the Guatemalan site of Monte Alto, say Harvard University geoscientist Roger Fu and his colleagues. find areas in the rock where magnetic forces pushed back , the scientists say in the June Journal of Archaeological Science.Potbellies represented dead but still revered ancestors of high-ranking families, suspects art historian Julia Guernsey of the University of Texas at Austin. Sculptures that repelled magnetized objects would have been seen as demonstrating the presence and authority of deceased ancestors in rapidly expanding societies (SN: 6/1/13, p. 12), she suggests. Fu's results also indicate that Mesoamericans attributed special powers to certain body parts, such as the face and midsection, Guernsey adds.The researchers studied 11 potbelly sculptures, six heads and five bodies, now displayed in a Guatemalan town.at sites in Mesoamerica, an ancient cultural region that runs from central Mexico through much of Central America.Handheld sensors confirmed a 1997 report thatA portable, high-resolution magnetic sensor then precisely mapped magnetic fields on two head and two body sculptures.