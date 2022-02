© illustration by Joshua Knüppe, based on research and commissioned by Melanie During



The asteroid that killed nearly all dinosaurs struck Earth during springtime. An international team of scientists from the Vrije Universiteit (VU) Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Uppsala University (Sweden), Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Belgium) and the ESRF, the European Synchrotron (France), have determined when the meteorite crashed into the Earth after analyzing the remains of fishes that died just after the impact. Their results are published in the journal Nature today., marking the demise of dinosaurs and the end of the Cretaceous period.A team of scientists from the Vrije Universiteit, Uppsala University, and the ESRF have now shed light on the circumstances surrounding the diverse extinction across the different groups.The fossil fishes. Melanie During, researcher from Uppsala University and the VU Amsterdam and lead author of the publication, went onsite to excavate the precious specimens: "It was obvious to us that we needed to analyze these bones to get valuable information about the moment of the impact," she explains.The team came to the ESRF, a particle accelerator that produces the world's brightest X-rays, with a partial fish specimen and representative sections of the bones and carried out high-resolution synchrotron X-ray tomography.The ESRF is the perfect tool to research these kinds of samples and the facility has developed unique expertise in paleontology over the last two decades. "Thanks to the ESRF's data, we found that," explains Sophie Sanchez of Uppsala University, and visiting scientist at the ESRF."The retrieved growth rings not only captured the life histories of the fishes but also recorded the latest Cretaceous seasonality and thus the season in which the catastrophic extinction occurred," states senior author Jeroen van der Lubbe of the VU in Amsterdam.The X-ray scans also showed the distribution, shapes, and sizes of the bone cells, which are known to fluctuate with the seasons as well. "In all studied fishes, bone cell density and volumes can be traced over multiple years and they indicate whether it was spring, summer, autumn, or winter. We saw that bothsays Dennis Voeten, researcher at Uppsala University.In parallel to synchrotron radiation studies, the team carried out carbon isotope analysis to reveal the annual feeding pattern of a fish. The availability of zooplankton, its prey of choice, oscillated seasonally and peaked in summer. This temporary increase of ingested zooplankton enriched the skeleton of the fish with the heavierC carbon isotope relative to the lighterC carbon isotope. "The carbon isotope signal across the growth record of this unfortunate paddlefish confirms that the feeding season had not yet climaxed — death came in spring," asserts During.The findings will aid future research into the selectivity of the mass extinction:. Meanwhile, it was autumn in the Southern Hemisphere, where many organisms were likely preparing for winter. In general, it is well understood that organisms who were exposed died virtually immediately. So those sheltering in caves or burrows because they were hibernating were far more likely to survive into the Paleogene. "Our results will help to uncover why most of the dinosaurs died out while birds and early mammals managed to evade extinction," concludes During.