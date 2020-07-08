© A. Chiarenza



© Andrey Atuchin



This study of a predatory dinosaur jaw from a baby provides the first physical proof that at least some dinosaurs not only lived in the far north, but they thrived there.

More information: Chiarenza AA, Fiorillo AR, Tykoski RS, McCarthy PJ, Flaig PP, Contreras DL (2020) The first juvenile dromaeosaurid (Dinosauria: Theropoda) from Arctic Alaska. PLoS ONE 15(7): e0235078. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0235078 Journal information: PLoS ONE