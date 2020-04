© J. McKay/Alfred Wegener Institute (CC-BY 4.0)



High carbon dioxide alone wouldn't have been enough to keep temperatures balmy so close to the pole.

continental landmasses have moved

Citations: J.P. Klages et al. Temperate rainforests near the South Pole during peak Cretaceous warmth. Nature. Vol. 580, April 2, 2020, p. 81. doi: 10.1038/s41586-020-2148-5.

Once upon a time, there was a swampy rainforest near the bottom of the world.The sediment offers the southernmost glimpse yet into just how warm Earth was. By analyzing traces of vegetation in the sediment, researchers reconstructed climate conditions at the site. as high as 20° or 25° C , the team reports in the April 2 Nature.The mid-Cretaceous is known to have been one of the warmest periods on Earth in the last 140 million years, based on analyses of fossils and sediment collected from the seafloor closer to the equator.But, even more potent greenhouse conditions must have existed than previously thought, with atmospheric carbon dioxide levels between 1,120 and 1,680 ppm, says marine geologist Johann Klages."It shows us the extreme potency of carbon dioxide — what carbon dioxide can really do," says Klages, of the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany. "Even without light for four months, [Antarctica] could still have a temperate climate."The team retrieved the 30-meter-long core from within the Amundsen Sea Embayment, where today fast-melting Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers drain into the sea (SN: 1/7/20). Even before analyzing the core, Klages says, the researchers knew it was special: The bottom three meters of sediment, corresponding in time to the mid-Cretaceous Period, showed traces of roots.Klages says.Researchers led by Johann Klages (right) analyzed seafloor sediment from off the coast of West Antarctica. Analyses of one sediment core revealed a dense network of roots as well as pollen, spores and other chemical traces of freshwater plants.Thomas Ronge/Alfred Wegener InstituteThe pollen in the core suggested that this soggy, ancient forest was mats of bacteria (SN: 5/16/11). Sediment analyses showedThe forest data are also strong evidence thatduring the mid-Cretaceous, Klages says.If a bright white ice sheet were present, for example, it would have reflected much of the incoming sunlight back into space, keeping the land cold. But vegetative cover has the opposite effect, absorbing more solar heat and amplifying greenhouse warming.The study represents "an unambiguous record of not just warmer conditions, but a diverse forest flora" at the South Pole, says Julia Wellner, a geologist at the University of Houston."This paper is a great reminder that, just because there [is] a continent sitting at the South Pole, [that] doesn't mean it necessarily has to have ice everywhere, or even be particularly cold," Wellner says.As for what significance, if any, this finding might have to modern climate change, and Antarctica's melting glaciers, Wellner notes that it is difficult to make direct parallels. Today's atmospheric carbon dioxide levels are well below mid-Cretaceous levels, but climbing. Andover millions of years — pushed and pulled by Earth's shifting tectonic plates — leading, in part, to ocean and atmospheric circulation patterns that differ from those of the deep past.The study does highlight the powerful role of different feedbacks, such as the presence or absence of ice cover, to the overall climate, Wellner says. What role such feedbacks might play in the future is not yet clear. The current, existing Antarctic ice sheet, for example, could theoretically temper runaway greenhouse warming, even as carbon dioxide continues to accumulate in the atmosphere.Klages agrees. "Ice present on the planet is a big gift," he says. "And [we] should do everything we can to keep it."