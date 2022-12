© Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

The Religious Sisters of Mercy, the Catholic Benefits Association, and other Catholic entities had sued in the face of the Biden administration's threat of 'multimillion-dollar penalties' for alleged 'discrimination' on the basis of 'sex.'A federal court ruled Friday that doctors and hospitals cannot be forced to perform gender mutilating surgeries, echoing a similar recent court ruling in a striking win for religious freedom.The Eighth Circuit cited an August ruling, Franciscan Alliance v. Becerra, which noted that Section 1557 under Obamacare "defined sex discrimination to include discrimination on the basis of... 'gender identity,'" according to a 2016 federal regulation.This is despite the fact that, as Becket Law Senior Counsel Luke Goodrich has pointed out, "The plaintiffs are Catholic nuns, clinics, a university, and hospitals who gladly serve ALL patients regardless of sex or gender identity" and "provide top-notch care to transgender patients for everything from cancer to the common cold."The Court of Appeals also upheld the district court's ruling "that the [Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 (RFRA)] entitles the . . . [p]laintiffs to permanent injunctive relief from the provision or coverage of gender-transition procedures."Indeed, many medical experts are decrying gender "transition" mutilation surgeries and cross-sex hormones as unsafe and even as "child abuse."For example, the Florida Department of Health has noted there is "a lack of conclusive evidence" for "gender transitioning" and "the potential for long-term, irreversible effects," and noted that systematic reviews on hormonal interventions "show a trend of low-quality evidence, small sample sizes, and medium to high risk of bias."Detransitioners are also increasingly speaking out about their deep regrets over their attempts to "switch" their sex and its physically and psychologically harmful consequences.