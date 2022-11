Two detransitioned young adults who had their bodies surgically altered by "gender-affirming" doctors and now regret the procedures they underwent testified before a Scottish parliamentary committee Tuesday regarding the government's controversial Gender Recognition Reform Bill.Sinead Watson and Ritchie Herron spoke about the dangers of gender-affirming care and their concerns about the proposed bill that would make it easier for transgender people over age 16 to legally change their sex."There has been a lot of publicity about the huge increase in numbers of young girls identifying as transgender and it is good that NHS England has commissioned the Cass Review to look at this," Herron told the Glasgow Times.Herron said he was diagnosed with "transsexualism" after just two short appointments and "underwent medical and surgical interventions" that have left him with "life-long side effects."Herron is not the only detransitioner to bring legal action against the healthcare professionals for their reckless malpractice. Chloe Cole recently announced that she is suing the California doctors who emotionally and physically damaged her by allowing her to consent to medical transition when she was a vulnerable teenager, and in Australia, Jay Langadinos, now 31, is suing the psychiatrist who allowed her to begin medically transitioning at 19.The Gender Recognition Reform Bill has been extremely controversial since its introduction. The bill is currently at Stage 2 with amendments being debated, but during stage 1, 9 Scottish National Party (SNP) MSPs broke with the whip and abstained or voted against the legislation and minister Ash Regan resigned.