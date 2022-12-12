Health & Wellness
Toxicology expert warns mRNA COVID jabs could 'sterilize an entire generation'
Life Site News
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 16:20 UTC
A toxicology expert with over 30 years of scientific experience issued a stark warning Wednesday about the potential reproductive harm she believes could be caused by the mRNA COVID jabs. She said more research is needed to determine the shots' effects on reproduction.
In a Wednesday roundtable discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Dr. Janci Lindsay warned that the COVID-19 jabs could "potentially sterilize an entire generation" or else "be passed on to next generations as inadvertent gene transfer."
Accordingly, Lindsay argued that it is "absolutely irresponsible to continue any of these shots" for children and people of child-bearing age "without investigating this," explaining "there is no way that we can say at this point that they are safe nor effective."
She ended her short address by calling for an investigation into the jabs' potential danger to human reproduction.
Dr. Janci Lindsay holds a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and serves as the Director of Toxicology and Molecular Biology for consulting firm Toxicology Support Services, LLC. in Sealy, Texas.
According to her company's website, Lindsay boasts "extensive experience in analyzing the molecular profile of pharmacologic responses as they pertain to the dose/response relationship." The medical professional has also conducted risk assessments and evaluated "the toxicological profile of a variety of consumer and industrial products," according to her profile.
At the Wednesday discussion, where she was joined by the likes of Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone, Lindsay said that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots don't just stay in the arm at the injection site, but rather spread throughout the body.
"We were told initially that it would just stay in the arm, but it does not. It ends up being distributed throughout the entire body for both Moderna and Pfizer," she said, adding the "caveat" that Moderna's jab contents haven't been found in the kidneys.
"Now, what are those tissues? The brain, the spleen, the endocrine glands, the bone marrow, the blood preferentially, the ovaries and the testes," she continued. "Now, what happens when gene therapies get to the ovaries and the testes? Well, we just don't know because unfortunately it hasn't been adequately studied."
According to Lindsay, the jabs have the "potential to cause immense reproductive harm and potentially sterilize an entire generation."
Comment: Remember how there was a covert program in Africa to sterilize young women through vaccination programs?
