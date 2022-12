In a Wednesday roundtable discussion hosted by US Sen. Ron Johnson, Dr. Janci Lindsay said 'there is no way that we can say at this point that [the shots] are safe nor effective.'A toxicology expert with over 30 years of scientific experience issued a stark warning Wednesday about the potential reproductive harm she believes could be caused by the mRNA COVID jabs. She said more research is needed to determine the shots' effects on reproduction.She ended her short address by calling for an investigation into the jabs' potential danger to human reproduction.Dr. Janci Lindsay holds a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and serves as the Director of Toxicology and Molecular Biology for consulting firm Toxicology Support Services, LLC. in Sealy, Texas. According to her company's website, Lindsay boasts "extensive experience in analyzing the molecular profile of pharmacologic responses as they pertain to the dose/response relationship." The medical professional has also conducted risk assessments and evaluated "the toxicological profile of a variety of consumer and industrial products," according to her profile.According to Lindsay, the jabs have the "potential to cause immense reproductive harm and potentially sterilize an entire generation."