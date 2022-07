A recent study has shown that almost half of women who took the Covid vaccine have reported changes to their menstrual cycle.The journal Science Advances published the results of a study on Friday articulating links between the Covid vaccine and changes to menstruation. They found that NBC reports that the survey was conducted with 39,000 participants between the ages of 18 to 80 who were vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax vaccines. People between 45 and 55 were excluded to avoid inclusion of body changes due to menopause.Later into the summer, many women were expressing concerns that the changes in menstruation could be linked to fertility issues. Science Advances noted thatThose organizations included establishment news outlets such as NPR and Axios as well as the NIH.NPR, which recently launched a disinformation division , issued a correction not about the link, but noting that the writers used the word "woman" instead of "people who menstruate" when first published in 2021.In October 2021, Axios labeled "anecdotes about COVID-19 vaccines affecting a person's menstrual cycle" as "disinformation" used to stymy "efforts to halt the pandemic."By January of this year the Imperial College of London wrote the "COVID vaccination impact on menstrual cycle appears to be small and short lived."A January 13 Salon article by Nicole Karlis boasted, "After fighting misinformation," women "Don't worry - the COVID vaccine could affect your period, but it's temporary."As reported by several news outlets across the last two years, several notable women including Katalin Kariko Kizzmekia Corbett , and Nita Patel were integral in the creation of the Covid vaccines.